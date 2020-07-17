Love After Lockup Season 3 Premiere Time, Date & Schedule

Love After Lockup, WE tv’s hit reality series following couples who met and fell in love while incarcerated, returns with an all new season Friday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Season 3 features six new couples – Jessica and Maurice, Shawn and Destinie, John and Kristianna, Scott and Lindsey, Tyrice and Chanda, and Shavel and Quaylon.

The WE tv description of the series reads, “The highly addicting series follows lovebirds hoping to make their way to the altar with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them. From the first lusty meet-ups outside of prison walls to awkward meetings with mom, Love After Lockup doesn’t miss a moment of every romantic, cringy, and heartbreaking journey.”

Keep reading for details on Season 3, including the title and synopsis of the first few episodes, details on the plot, and the schedule for the new season:

New Episodes of Love After Lockup Air Friday Nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv

Love After Lockup 🚨🔥 Sneak Peek!Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con? Love After Lockup returns July 17 at 9/8c. #LoveAfterLockup Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ Love After Lockup is back to explore new shocking and revealing stories of couples who fall in love despite the prison bars between them. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama! Is it true love or just a con? 2020-07-01T14:31:27Z

It’s unclear at this time how many episodes Season 3 will include, as each of the previous seasons of the show have featured between 10 and 12 episodes respectively (not including episodes of the spinoff series Life After Lockup). Viewers can expect at least 10 episodes of the new season, although we expect there to be more due to the rising popularity of the show in recent years.

New episodes of Love After Lockup will air Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET following the season premiere. You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the first few episodes below, courtesy of the WE tv schedule:

EPISODE 3.1, STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN: “John plans a pickup truck wedding. Scott moves 1,200 miles for a felon he’s never met. Jessica’s family opposes her marriage to a gang member. Shawn risks his 401k for an inmate. Shavel’s family thinks Quaylon is guilty until proven innocent.​” (airs July 17, 2020)

EPISODE 3.2, BAD AT BEING GOOD: Episode 2 does not have a description at this time, but Heavy will update this post as soon as one becomes available and more is known about the new episode. In the meantime, check out the promo for the new season above.

Season 3 Features Six New Couples Who All Met & Fell in Love While Incarcerated

Season 3 promises some serious drama, tears, fights and heartbreak based on the promo, so fans have a lot to look forward to this time around. The new season does not feature any former, fan-favorite cast members, and instead introduces six new couples to fans – John and Kristianna, Scott and Lindsey, Tyrice and Chanda, Shavel and Quaylon, Jessica and Maurice, and Shawn and Destinie are all featured on the new season.

If you haven’t caught up to the Season 3 just yet, full episodes of Season 2 are available to stream on-demand, and both Season 1 and 2 can be purchased via Amazon.com. Season 1 is $9.99 at the moment, and Season 2 can be purchased for $18.99.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for July 2020

