Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2020 Time & Channel

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks are airing live on NBC with two different air times. The biggest fireworks display in New York City is airing on NBC.

If you live in the ET or PT time zones, the show runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. If you live in the CT or MT time zones, it airs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The show airs on NBC. If you miss the first show, an encore presentation will follow from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The fireworks display will be held a bit differently this year.

“To allow New Yorkers to experience this year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks safely without creating crowds, the annual spectacle was reimagined as a series of smaller unannounced displays in every borough of New York City,” the Macy’s 4th of July website said.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show Was Reimagined With Smaller Displays Throughout New York City

SURPRISE! Macy's pandemic version of its iconic 4th of July fireworks got off to a spectacular start in Queens tonight. Every night there will be a short show in a different borough — we can't wait to see where they will be tomorrow! 🇺🇸 #fireworks #macys #4ofjuly pic.twitter.com/i2IQHrBDy6 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 30, 2020

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show took steps this year to help encourage social distancing. The display was reimagined in 2020 to allow people to watch the fireworks from their own homes. Instead of one large fireworks display, as is tradition, the 2020 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks ddisplay will be a smaller spectacle in every borough in New York.

The two-hour fireworks display is airing on NBC at 8 p.m. EST/PT or 7 p.m. CT/MT.

“From Monday, June 29 through Saturday, July 4, Macy’s Fireworks displays will launch unannounced on select evenings across New York City,” the website says. “Each 5-minute display will feature Macy’s signature pyrotechnic scale with thousands of shells reaching heights up to 1,000 feet. Each show is brief and will be over before residents can gather at its source. The displays will be launched from one or two land or water based locations over the course of the week-long celebration covering every borough of New York City.”

The website noted that the best way to enjoy the fireworks display is by social distancing close to home, the website noted.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Said COVID-19 Hospitalizations Are Declining

The first wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. never really ended, and cases are surging again. But this time, a different and much bigger swath of the country is feeling the effects. https://t.co/hLKgAJJ00i — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 3, 2020

New York is experiencing a decrease in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus and a decline in positive tests. While some states are experiencing a surge in cases, New York is not. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told New Yorkers July 3 they must remain vigilant to prevent a new COVID-19 surge. The state saw 918 new cases on Friday, July 3, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Cuomo said the state was “on the right track” and encouraged New Yorkers to stay the course.

“New York continues to make progress combatting the scourge of COVID-19, even as we see heavily increasing infections in other states,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, hospitalizations continued to decline and we saw a low rate of positive tests, which show the state continues on the right track as we practice a slow, data-driven and incremental reopening. The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38 percent of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here and I cannot repeat enough that our actions today – those of individuals being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state’s guidelines – will determine which direction these numbers go. This holiday weekend please wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and stay New York smart.”

