Macy’s Fireworks 2020 Performers: 4th of July Lineup

A star-studded celebration will ring in Independence Day on the Macy’s 4th of July Spectacular, including The Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, Lady A, John Legend and Tim McGraw.

If you live in the ET or PT time zones, the show runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. If you live in the CT or MT time zones, it airs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The show airs on NBC.

The fireworks display will be held a bit differently this year.

“To allow New Yorkers to experience this year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks safely without creating crowds, the annual spectacle was reimagined as a series of smaller unannounced displays in every borough of New York City,” the Macy’s 4th of July website said.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Black Eyed Peas, John Legend, Tim McGraw, Lady A & More Will Take the Stage for the Fourth of July

SURPRISE! Macy's pandemic version of its iconic 4th of July fireworks got off to a spectacular start in Queens tonight. Every night there will be a short show in a different borough — we can't wait to see where they will be tomorrow! 🇺🇸 #fireworks #macys #4ofjuly pic.twitter.com/i2IQHrBDy6 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 30, 2020

The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will include a star-studded crew taking the stage for musical performances. The show will be hosted by Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer, hosts of NBC News’ “Today.” Special performances will include National Youth Poet L­­aureate Amanda Gorman. Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley, according to an NBC press release.

This year, the fireworks display will be held in a series of smaller displays in each borough of New York City. This will allow people to social distance and watch the fireworks from nearby their own homes, instead of forming large crowds. There were 918 new cases of COVID-19 in New York July 3, according to a statement from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. However, he said they were seeing fewer positive tests, and the hospitalizations were declining.

The full press release said:

NEW YORK – June 29, 2020 – NBC’s annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular” returns for a dazzling night of fireworks and star-studded musical performances with a two-hour live telecast starting at 8 p.m. The broadcast event will follow a series of weeklong surprise displays of the iconic fireworks across all five of New York City’s boroughs. NBC News’ “TODAY” anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer will co-host the evening, which begins with a special performance by National Youth Poet L­­aureate Amanda Gorman. Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley will take the stage before the fireworks begin. Spectators in New York City and from coast-to-coast will have a front row view to the unparalleled barrage of color, light and sound. An encore presentation will follow from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. To allow New Yorkers to experience the fireworks without creating crowds, the annual Independence Day spectacle was reimagined as a series of neighborhood shows. Beginning June 29 and culminating on July 4, the displays will launch unannounced on select evenings at one or two land- or water-based locations across New York City. Each brief but powerful five-minute display will showcase Macy’s signature pyrotechnic design and scale. Firing thousands of dazzling shells per minute, with heights reaching up to 1,000 feet at select locations, this year’s showcase will give millions of New Yorkers across the city spectacular views from the comfort of their homes and neighborhoods. The entertainment special will feature a presentation of the full Macy’s Fireworks show captured throughout the week, including a live grand finale. The “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” telecast is a production of Universal Television in association with Macy’s. It is produced by Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is a co-executive producer. Lachman’s credits include a variety of NBC specials, including the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®,” “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” and “NBC’s 90th Anniversary Special” in addition to “Michael Bublé’s Christmas Special” for five holiday seasons.

READ NEXT: Kobe Bryant Crash Text Messages: What They Say & Reveal