Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Location 2020: Where Is the Show?

Every year in observed of the 4th of July, Macy’s hosts a fireworks show for all New York City residents and visitors to enjoy. For July 4th this year, Macy’s two-hour 4th of July Fireworks finale airs at 8/7c on NBC so that Americans across the country can tune in and watch the Independence Day display.

According to NBC, the two-hour-long Saturday night fireworks show will go off above Manhattan’s Empire State Building and broadcast by the network. The display will be accompanied by “a mix of pop and patriotic anthems celebrating New York City’s resilience during the COVID-19 Pandemic.” John Legend will perform as the event’s headlining artist.

To Prevent Large Crowds From Forming, Macy’s Fireworks Display Was Spread Across the City Over Several Days

Rather than host one large fireworks display on July 4th this year, Macy’s set off several short displays in the days leading up to the Independence Day holiday. Each mini fireworks show was set off in a different borough, with the intention of giving as many New Yorkers a prime view of Independence Day celebratory fireworks, no matter where they are. This decision was made with the coronavirus pandemic in mind, to prevent large crowds from gathering for one big fireworks show, as many have done in past years for the July 4th holiday.

On their website, Macy’s explains, “From Monday, June 29 through Saturday, July 4, Macy’s Fireworks displays will launch unannounced on select evenings across New York City. Each 5-minute display will feature Macy’s signature pyrotechnic scale with thousands of shells reaching heights up to 1,000 feet. Each show is brief and will be over before residents can gather at its source. The displays will be launched from one or two land or water based locations over the course of the week-long celebration covering every borough of New York City.”

The 2-hour July 4th finale show on NBC will include prerecorded video of the various firework shows set off by Macy’s across the city in advance of Independence Day.

New York City Locals Are Encouraged to Watch the Fireworks From Home or on TV

Instead of traveling to a prime viewing location for the July 4th fireworks, New Yorkers have been urged to stay close to home, or watch the Saturday night broadcast on NBC from home. Large gatherings or extensive travel to view the Macy’s fireworks display could increase the risk of coronavirus spread across New York City and cause a sudden spike in cases.

According to Forbes, Mayor Bill De Blasio endorsed Macy’s plan for July 4th fireworks, saying, “This is a celebration that we cannot miss; this is a celebration that has to happen.” He went on to say that Macy’s “spirit was come hell or high water we’re going to do this [event],” adding that New York City would be committed to executing the show “the right way and the safe way.”

For those who plan to watch the fireworks in-person, Macy’s advises that “Staying close to home and following safe social distancing guidelines is the best way to enjoy the show.”

Tune in to the 2020 Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show, from 8/7c PM to 10/9c PM on NBC.

