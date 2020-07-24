Mad Woman: Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Easter Eggs

Mad Woman is the twelfth song on Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album, “Folklore.” Swift announced the surprise album on July 23. It contains 16 tracks and one bonus track.

In announcing her album, Swift mentioned how her plans for the summer had changed amid the coronavirus pandemic — namely, she had planned on a massive global tour for her seventh album, Lover, which came out last August. She wrote on Instagram,

“Most of the things i had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise […] Tonight at midnight I’ll be release in my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine… Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Mad Woman Full Lyrics: ‘No One Likes a Mad Woman, You Made Her Like That’

Taylor is seriously back in top form lyrically with this album 😭😭😭 August, mad woman, peace, hell all of them. #folklore Bless you @taylorswift13 — Lisa Hiser (@lisa_hiser) July 24, 2020

Here are the full lyrics to Mad Woman, per Genius:

[Verse 1]

What did you think I’d say to that?

Does a scorpion sting when fighting back?

They strike to kill, and you know I will

You know I will

What do you sing on your drive home?

Do you see my face in the neighbor’s lawn?

Does she smile, or does she mouth, “Fuck you forever”?

[Pre-Chorus]

Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy

What about that?

And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry

[Chorus]

And there’s nothing like a mad woman

What a shame she went mad

No one likes a mad woman

You made her like that

And you’ll poke that bear ’til her claws come out

And you find something to wrap your noose around

And there’s nothing like a mad woman

[Verse 2]

Now I breathe flames each time I talk

My cannons all firin’ at your yacht

They say, “Move on”, but you know I won’t

And women like hunting witches too

Doing your dirtiest work for you

It’s obvious that wanting me dead

Has really brought you two together

[Pre-Chorus]

Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy

What about that?

And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry

[Chorus]

And there’s nothing like a mad woman

What a shame she went mad

No one likes a mad woman

You made her like that

And you’ll poke that bear ’til her claws come out

And you find something to wrap your noose around

And there’s nothing like a mad woman

[Bridge]

I’m taking my time, taking my time

‘Cause you took everything from me

Watching you climb, watching you climb

Over people like me

The master of spin has a couple side flings

Good wives always know

She should be mad, should be scathing like me, but

[Outro]

No one likes a mad woman

What a shame she went mad

You made her like that

Mad Woman: Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

Ok but mad woman is lowkey one of my favorites so far — 𝒻𝑜𝓁𝓀𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 (@cardigan_swift) July 24, 2020

In an album that feels wholly separate from the drama of Swift’s life in the last few years, Mad Woman might be the only track that seems exclusively aimed at acknowledging the hurt inflicted upon her by the likes of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, and even Scooter Braun.

Swift seems to address her ongoing tension with the Wests directly when she sings,