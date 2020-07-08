MAFS Matchmaking & Kickoff Special Premiere Time & Channel

The Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special airs Wednesday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime, followed by the Season 11 Kickoff Special at 9 p.m. ET. The Matchmaking event features the show’s experts – Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson – as they match the five couples featured on Season 11.

Meanwhile, the Kickoff special follows host Kevin Frazier and a group of panelists as they discuss all things MAFS and interview former, fan-favorite couples about the upcoming season. Keep reading for details on Wednesday’s big event.

The Matchmaking Special Follows the Trio of Experts as They Match the New Season 11 Couples

The highly anticipated Matchmaking event will follow each of the experts as they give viewers an inside look at their selection process while matching the new season’s couples. From home visits to personal questions about their sex lives, kinks, personal preferences and religious beliefs, fans will get a chance to see just how Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson pick and choose the participants featured on the show.

The description for the Matchmaking event reads, “Married at First Sight returns for a brand new season, in New Orleans – the Big Easy – but the experts’ job is anything but easy. This in-depth exploration of the matchmaking process has many hopeful singles putting their hearts on the line in order to find love. Ten lucky individuals will start out on the journey of a lifetime as they learn they will each be marrying a stranger in just a few short weeks.”

As for the Kickoff special, the synopsis reads, “With the Married at First Sight Season 11 premiere just one week away, Kevin Frazier hosts a panel of insider experts for an exclusive first look at the epic upcoming season. This all-access, behind-the-scenes special will take a closer look at each of the five couples about to get married with never before seen moments from the selection process and previously unreleased secrets from the Married at First Sight experts.”

Season 11 Features Five New Couples & Premieres Wednesday, July 15

Married at First Sight | July 15th at 8/7c | Lifetime
Lifetime's highest-rated franchise returns for a super-sized serving of high stakes, love and drama. 5 new couples and 2 hours to keep the real-life romance, emotional stakes and roller coaster action red hot across the extended time. With the help of our renowned experts, we will welcome ten brave souls from New Orleans, yearning for lasting love, commitment and marriage to our provocative social experiment: meeting their new spouse at the altar to get married at first sight. Married at First Sight season 11 premieres Wednesday July 15th at 8/7c. #MarriedAtFirstSight

Season 11 of Married at First Sight premieres next week Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. The five couples featured on the new season include Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles. You can read more about each of the couples by clicking here. Otherwise, check out the full press release on the new season and Wednesday’s special event below:

Los Angeles (June 17th, 2020) – Married at First Sight heats up the summer in New Orleans for season 11 of the groundbreaking relationship series, premiering Wednesday, July 15 at 8pm ET/PT. Five new couples will take a leap of faith when they walk down the aisle to marry a complete stranger. All 17 episodes are megasized to 2 hours to capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon to early nesting to the daily struggles of working on their marriage. After several weeks together, each couple must make a decision: do they remain together or decide to divorce? On July 8th—the week prior to the season premiere—meet the couples with the Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special at 8pm ET/PT, featuring the show’s trio of experts, Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Cal Roberson, as they share their matchmaking process and pair the five couples. Then at 9pm ET/PT, join Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier for the Kickoff Special, as he and a group of panelists (Emily Longeretta – Senior Entertainment Editor, Us Weekly; Tierney Bricker – Features Editor/Special Correspondent – E! News; Max Fata – The Celeb Talk Guy & Angelique Jackson – Events and Lifestyle Producer/Red Carpet reporter – Variety) to discuss all things MAFS, interview fan favorite couples and begin the countdown to season 11.

The Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special airs Wednesday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Kickoff Special at 9 p.m. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

