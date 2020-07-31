Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 4 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 4 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Season 11 features five new couples – Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles – as well as two-hour long episodes, which air every Wednesday night following MAFS: Unfiltered.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “What Happened Last Night?” reads, “Now that all five couples have been Married at First Sight, it’s time for them to spend their first night together as husband and wife. Before setting off for their honeymoons, the couples have to meet individually with their new in-laws – can they survive a brunch interrogation?”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the Lifetime promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 2 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Amelia Finds Out That Bennett Wants to Adopt Because He Doesn’t Believe it’s ‘Ethical’ to Have Children Biologically

During tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight, the couples all sit down with their in-laws to learn a little bit more about their new “stranger” spouses. In the clip above, Bennett’s mother gushes about how kind her son is, and it’s clear that Amelia feels the same way, despite only knowing him for a short time.

When his mother asks Amelia how she feels with Bennett, she notes that she is very “at ease” with her new husband and asks if his mom has any advice for her. Bennett’s mother responds, “He is alive with a kind of kindness that never relents. He is a person I love deeply, apart from the fact that he’s my kid, I love him as a human being. I can’t get enough of that kid.”

At the mention of kids, Bennett’s sister Molly informs Amelia that her brother wants to adopt a child someday. She adds that he doesn’t believe that it’s “ethical” to have children biologically, and Amelia looks a little taken aback by the news.

“We certainly didn’t talk about babies on our first night together,” she tells the cameras. “But I was ready to have children when I was like 23, so I think I’m going to have to wait until I talk to him about it before I talk to other people about it.”

Bennett’s Family Really Likes Amelia & Hopes She & Bennett Work Out

The clip cuts back over to Amelia sitting with Bennett’s family for lunch, and Bennett’s mother says, “I really like you, and so I truly hope to welcome you into our family for a long time. You are a beautiful child.” His mother then adds during a confessional, “Amelia is beautiful. She laughs easily and she’s very warm. I think she’ll fit in just great if she chooses to stay.”

There is little else known about tonight’s episode of the show, although the episode synopsis promises that the rest of the couples will also be sitting down with their respective in-laws to learn more about their new spouses. There will also likely be some tension and awkwardness following the wedding night, so fans will get a chance to see who may or may not have been intimate during their first night together.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

