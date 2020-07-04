Is Mail Delivered on the 4th of July 2020? Are Post Offices Open or Closed?

Independence Day falls on a Saturday this year, so if you’re wondering whether or not you’ll be receiving mail on the 4th, the answer is NO. All postal services and federal offices will be closed on Saturday to accommodate the holiday, which includes mail delivery – there will be no mail or packages delivered to residences or businesses on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

According to the USPS website, “This year, July 4 (the legal public holiday for Independence Day) falls on a Saturday. Post Offices will be closed and there will be no mail or package deliveries.”

Mail delivery will be open for regularly scheduled business hours on Friday, July 3, and will resume operations as normal the following Monday, July 6. However, hours may vary on Friday depending on your location, so if you’re waiting for a specific package or piece of mail, we recommend calling your local post office to be sure of the delivery hours.

Keep reading for a complete rundown on the USPS holiday schedule for 2020:

USPS Closes For All Major & Minor Federal Holidays, Including MLK Day, Presidents’ Day, Veterans Day & Columbus Day

USPS typically closes for all major and minor federal holidays each year, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Veterans Day and Columbus Day. Check out the full list of federal holidays observed by USPS below:

New Year’s Day (January 1, 2020)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 20, 2020)

Presidents’ Day (February 17, 2020)

Memorial Day (May 25, 2020)

Independence Day (July 4, 2020)

Labor Day (September 7, 2020)

Columbus Day (October 12, 2020)

Veterans Day (November 11, 2020)

Thanksgiving Day (November 26, 2020)

Christmas Day (December 25, 2020)

The next federal holiday that the post office observes is Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 7, 2020. Although most USPS locations are closed on these holidays, a select few may remain open with limited hours or services, so we always recommend contacting your local branch to be sure of the holiday schedule.

FedEx & UPS Are Also Closed on Saturday & Have Modified Hours Throughout the Holiday Weekend

As for FedEx and UPS services on the 4th of July, both package delivery companies will also have modified services throughout the weekend. FedEx will only have FedEx Custom Critical services operating on Saturday, while the FedEx Office will have modified hours, according to the FedEx website. All other services are closed on July 4.

You can check out the 4th of July services for UPS below, per the UPS website:

No UPS pickup or delivery service.

Some The UPS Store locations may be closed. Check with your local store for specific hours of operation.

UPS Freight is closed. Delivery service is not available unless scheduled in advance. Pickups can be scheduled in advance with your local Service Center or Urgent Services Department at 1-800-644-0900.

UPS Express Critical service is available 7/24/365. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com.

Similar to FedEx, UPS will only have UPS Express Critical open on Saturday, although most UPS and FedEx services will be available as usual on Friday, July 3. You can check out the entire holiday schedule for Fedex here, with additional details on their holiday dates and closures here. UPS holiday hours can be found here.

Other services affected by the federal holiday include garbage pickup, government services and local, state and federal courts. The DMV and most county libraries will be closed, as will the stock market; however, national parks usually remain open during the 4th of July.