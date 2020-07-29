Malik B. Dead: Founding Member of The Roots Was 47

Malik B., a founding member of The Roots, has died at the age of 47. Malik B.’s cause of death has not been made public. The rapper’s real name was Malik Abdul Bahit.

Bahit, a native of Philadelphia, left The Roots prior to the release of the band’s 2002 album Phrenology. Bahit had performed on the band’s first four albums. He would return to the group as a session rapper.

Bahit’s death was confirmed in a tweet from his collaborator Mr. Green who tweeted on July 29, “rip to the great Malik B, this one hurts.” Bahit and Mr. Green collaborated on the 2015 album, Unpredictable.

Rapper Jakk Frost said in a Facebook post that Bahit had “lived a rough life battling addiction.” Frost added, “Ask Allah to forgive his sins and give him a comfortable grave amen.” Frost said that he and Bahit were both Muslims and that the prayed together. Prior to the release of Unpredictable, Hip-Hop DX noted that Bahit had performed with the group The Beard Gang alongside Frost and fellow Philadelphia rapper Freeway.

Mr. Green ft. Malik B (of The Roots) & Kevin Brown – Live from the Streets
Live from the Streets is a video series created by beatmaker Mr. Green and director Sam Lipman-Stern. The series is based around showcasing street musicians and turning their performances into hip hop beats. For this episode we went to Rittenhouse Square in Philly where we bumped into Kevin Brown. Kevin is a veteran street performer that has earned his stripes traveling across the country via freight train. He played us an original song and then told us a couple stories from the road. After that we went back to the lab and made a beat out of a piece of Kevin's song. Finally, we got Malik B from the Roots to spit a verse on the beat. This is a special song because it's the first time Malik B has ever been in a solo music video.

Following his departure from The Roots, Bahit released two solo albums, the first in 2006 was titled Psychological. That was followed in 2015 with Unpredictable.

Malik B and Mr Green 'Devil' Official Video

