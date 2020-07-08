Which Married at First Sight Couples Are Still Together Today?

Married at First Sight Season 11 is right the corner, and with it comes five new couples who are taking an enormous leap of faith to marry a complete stranger. Lifetime is airing two big events on July 8 to celebrate the season, including a Matchmaking special that gives viewers an inside look at the experts’ selection process, and a Kickoff event featuring several former, fan-favorite couples from the show.

Knowing the difficulties each couple faces when it comes to marrying somebody they’ve never seen before might have fans wondering – did it work? Who is still together today? Are any of the couples from the earlier seasons of the show still married?

As it stands today, nine couples featured throughout the last ten seasons of the show are still together. Keep reading to find out which couples are still married and what they’ve been up to over the last few years:

Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner (Season 1)

Jamie and Doug were one of the first couples ever featured on the series, and are officially the longest relationship in MAFS history. Despite a few bumps in the road during their season of the show, the two are still together today and stronger than ever. They welcomed their first daughter to the world in 2017 and their son in May 2020, although they sadly suffered several devastating miscarriages over the years.

Ashley Petta & Anthony D’Amico (Season 5)

Ashley and Anthony were matched during the fifth season of the show, and it was obvious the two were made for each other from the very beginning. The reality couple only faced a few issues during their season of the show, including difficulty finding a place to live, but the pair persevered and are still together today. They have since welcomed a daughter to the world and recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary.

Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre (Season 6)

Shawniece and Jephte were introduced on Season 6 of the show, and although their wedding lacked any real sparks, the two were eventually able to find common ground and fall deeply in love with one another. The reality stars faced plenty of obstacles throughout their marriage, although they worked hard to get through their issues. The two are still together today and welcomed their daughter Laura to the world in 2018.

Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd (Season 7)

Danielle and Bobby were one of the least surprising couples to stay together on Decision Day during Season 7 of the show. The two were smitten with one another from the moment they met at the altar, and they rarely argued over anything throughout their season. It was clear from the beginning that these two were a prefect match, and they are still going strong today. Bobby and Danielle introduced their daughter Olivia to fans in February, 2019.

Stephanie Sersen & AJ Vollmoeller (Season 8)

Stephanie and AJ were one of the strongest relationships of Season 8, and the two unsurprisingly decided to stay together on Decision Day. The reality stars had some issues to work through during their season, but they ultimately came out stronger in the end and are still together today. The reality couple communicated well throughout the show, had a lot in common, and appeared genuinely interested in building a life together.

Kristine Killingsworth & Keith Dewar (Season 8)

Kristine and Keith faced a variety of struggles throughout their marriage, including issues with communication and differences of opinion on when they wanted to start trying for a family. However, the reality stars took their relationship day-by-day and continued to work through their problems. By the end of the season, Kristine and Keith decided to stay together to continue working on their marriage, and they are still together married today and happier than ever.

Deonna McNeill & Gregory Okotie (Season 9)

Deonna and Greg are another perfectly matched couple who stayed together on Decision Day and are still together today. These two had one of the sweetest relationships of the series, and it came as no surprise to anybody when they decided to stay married. Although the reality stars dealt had a bit of a rocky road regarding communication, they worked hard to overcome their issues, and the two are still together now and going strong.

Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson (Season 9)

Despite their incredibly rocky, tumultuous and oftentimes explosive relationship on the show, Elizabeth and Jamie are still together today and going strong. Although Beth and Jamie argued frequently and had several big, blowout fights, they decided to stick it out on Decision Day, and it looks like some time out of the spotlight might have been good for their relationship, since the two appear happier than ever based on their social media posts.

Jessica Studer & Austin Hurd (Season 10)

Another unsurprising couple still happily married today is Season 10’s Jessica and Austin, who are the only couple from the season who lasted beyond the reunion. The reality stars were a match made in heaven, and it was clear from the beginning that both stars were smitten with each other. Despite a few small arguments over Austin’s job, the two were clearly head-over-heels in love and destined to be together. It came as no surprise to anybody when the two remained together on Decision Day; they are still together today and happier than ever.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

