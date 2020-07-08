Married at First Sight Season 11 New Couples & Cast Spoilers

Married at First Sight Season 11 premieres Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Season 11 features five new couples – Bennett and Amelia, Woody and Amani, Brett and Olivia, Henry and Christina, and Miles and Karen. Previous seasons only featured three or four couples, so fans have an extra love story to look forward to this year, as well as two-hour long episodes.

New episodes of MAFS will air Wednesday nights following the Season 11 premiere; the season takes place in New Orleans and we have all the details on the cast members below. Here’s what you need to know about the new couples this season, but be warned: some spoilers ahead! If you don’t want to know more about the cast of Season 11, then stop reading now!

Bennett & Amelia

Bennett, 28, grew up in New Jersey and is the artistic director of a theater company. The reality star grew up doing theater productions alongside his mother, so he is no stranger to being in the spotlight. After a string of bad relationships, Bennett decided to give the Married at First Sight experiment a try with the hope of finding his soulmate once and for all.

Amelia, 27, was raised in Richmond, Virginia and is very free spirited. The reality star just finished medical school and believes that “you can fall in love with anyone-ish.” She admits that she falls in love with different people on a daily basis, although she is finally ready to settle down and find that special someone she can share her life with.

Woody & Amani

Woody, 30, was born and raised in New Orleans where he is currently a teacher and coach. The reality star is athletic, loves fashion and is very close to his mother, who taught him the value of love and kindness. He knows who he is and what he has to offer in a relationship, and he has faith that the MAFS experts will match him with “the one.”

Amani, 29, was raised in Chicago before she moved to New Orleans to attend college. Amani is passionate about her work in the non-profit sector and hopes to open a non-profit organization working with youth sometime in the near future. The reality star hopes to find a serious life partner with whom she can explore the world and start a family with.

Brett & Olivia

Brett, 35, was born and raised in Louisiana; he recently became AWS Cloud Practitioner certified and enjoys his career in IT. Brett, whose ex-fiancee cheated on him, has dated upwards of 40 woman over the last two years and is finally ready to settle down and find his soulmate. He believes arranged marriages have historically been successful and believes the MAFS experience will help him find his one true love.

Olivia, 30, also grew up in Louisiana; she has a Master of Science in Nursing and currently works in New Orleans at a comprehensive stroke center. She describes herself as “70 and sunny,” she loves cats, and she is a season-pass holder for the New Orleans Saints. After spending so much time focusing on her career, Olivia is ready to settle down and find a husband to share her life with.

Henry & Christina

Henry, 35, was born and raised in Arabi, Louisiana. He currently works as a clinical recruiter and is looking for a life partner to settle down with. After having little luck meeting women through dating apps and friends, Henry turned to the MAFS experts to help him find his soulmate. Although he considers himself a little awkward, he hopes to find a wife who can help him come out of his shell and push him out of his comfort zone.

Christina, 30, was raised by a single mother and never knew her biological father. The flight attendant recently got out of a five-year relationship, and despite the length of time she spent with her ex, Christina has never been sent flowers before. She hopes to find a man who is “emotionally intelligent” and will surprise her in ways she’s never experienced, and she is confident that the experts will find her the perfect match.

Miles & Karen

Miles, 26, was born in South Carolina, has always been passionate about education and loves working with children and young adults. Miles is looking for a wife but feels like women don’t take men in their 20s seriously, so he turned to the MAFS experts for help finding the right match. He enjoys being silly and having fun, and hopes to find a best friend as well as a wife.

Karen, 30, grew up in Baton Rouge and has been working as a Consultant in New Orleans ever since she graduated. The reality star has been single for five years and is finally ready to settle down and find a husband to share her life with. Karen is ready to get Married At First Sight because she believes the experts will “find the right man who has been eluding her all this time.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

