Married at First Sight Season 11 Premiere Time, Date & Schedule

Married at First Sight Season 11 premieres Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Season 11 features five new couples – Bennett and Amelia, Woody and Amani, Brett and Olivia, Henry and Christina, and Miles and Karen – as well as two-hour long episodes, which will air every Wednesday night following the premiere.

Season 10 of the hit experimental reality show featured 15 regular episodes, plus the Decision Day finale and a reunion recap episode, so fans can likely expect at least four months of new MAFS episodes ahead. Keep reading for details on Season 11, including the title and synopsis of the first few episodes, details on the plot, and the schedule for the new season:

New Episodes Air Wednesday Nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime

Married at First Sight | July 15th at 8/7c | Lifetime
Lifetime's highest-rated franchise returns for a super-sized serving of high stakes, love and drama. 5 new couples and 2 hours to keep the real-life romance, emotional stakes and roller coaster action red hot across the extended time. With the help of our renowned experts, we will welcome ten brave souls from New Orleans, yearning for lasting love, commitment and marriage to our provocative social experiment: meeting their new spouse at the altar to get married at first sight. Married at First Sight season 11 premieres Wednesday July 15th at 8/7c.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Following the Season 11 premiere, new episodes of the show will be preceded by new segments of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, which features host Jamie Otis discussing MAFS with new and former cast members, as well as the experts who matched the couples. You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the first few episodes below, courtesy of the Lifetime schedule:

EPISODE 11.1, THE STORY BEGINS: “Nerves are high as our ten singles prepare to marry a complete stranger. One groom’s motives are put to the test when the bachelor party takes a wild turn, and cold feet turn to ice when one bride discovers her husband’s identity the night before the wedding day.” (airs July 15, 2020)

EPISODE 11.2, I’VE NEVER MET MY FIANCE: “Excitement is in the air and emotions run high as the wedding day begins for eight hopeful singles. Nerves really start to settle in for one bride as she discovers her groom’s identity before she walks down the aisle. Will she still decide to take this leap of faith? Or will she let her cold feet get the best of her?” (airs July 22, 2020)

The New Season Features Five Couples Navigating Life With Their ‘Stranger’ Spouses

The new season of MAFS takes place in New Orleans and features five couples who are all taking a leap of faith to marry a stranger who they’ve never seen, met, dated or kissed before. The reality stars will then navigate life with their new “stranger” spouses during an eight-week experiment while they decide if they can see a future with their partner.

“Five new couples will take a leap of faith when they walk down the aisle to marry a complete stranger,” the press release for the new season reads. “All 17 episodes are megasized to 2 hours to capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon to early nesting to the daily struggles of working on their marriage. After several weeks together, each couple must make a decision: do they remain together or decide to divorce?”

Previous seasons of the show have only featured four couples (excluding Season 10), so fans will have one extra love story to enjoy this season, as well as two-hour long episodes and plenty of tears, love, laughter and drama.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

