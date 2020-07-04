Are McDonald’s & Burger King Open or Closed on the 4th of July 2020?

McDonald’s and Burger King will both be OPEN on the 4th of July this year, although the hours for both burger chains may be limited, depending on your location. McDonald’s and Burger King have historically remained open on most major holidays, including Christmas Day and Easter Sunday, so it’s unlikely that either restaurant will close on Saturday.

Although McDonald’s and BK have remained open on Independence Day in the past, we always recommend calling the location nearest you to be sure of the hours before making a trip. Since most McDonald’s and Burger King restaurants are franchise-owned, the holiday schedule is typically left up to the discretion of the owner, so hours may vary depending on your location.

Here’s what we know about McDonald’s and Burger King’s holiday schedules and hours:

Burger King Typically Remains Open on all Major Holidays But With Reduced Hours on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving & New Year’s Day

According to Store Business Hours, Burger King rarely closes on any holidays, so it’s safe to say your local BK should be open on Saturday. However, the chain does often adjust its hours of operation, depending on your location, so we again recommend calling ahead to be sure of the hours before wasting a trip. You can find the hours and locations of your local Burger King here.

“Burger King typically does not close for the holidays,” Store Business Hours’ website reads. “The restaurant chain operates on reduced hours during observed holidays. The observed holidays include Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day.”

The Holiday Hours states that Burger King remains open for regular business hours on all federal holidays (and some non-federal days), including: Martin Luther King Day, Presidents’ Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Again, the majority of the restaurants are franchised, so holiday hours and schedules are often left up to the franchise owner’s discretion and may vary from location to location. The restaurants also operate under the guidance of the corporate headquarters, so there is some basic consistency between stores, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the nation, there may be more holiday closures than usual.

Similar to BK, McDonald’s Rarely Closes on Holidays, but is Chain-Operated so There is a Possibility Some Restaurants Will Close

Similar to its big burger competitor, McDonald’s rarely closes on any holidays, although the restaurant will sometimes have reduced hours on major holidays like Christmas Day or Easter Sunday. If you live in a rural area, there may be a higher possibility that your local McDonald’s will be closed or have reduced hours, but the chances are still pretty slim.

A McDonald’s representative recently told Country Living that most McDonald’s locations are independently owned and operated, so the hours are left up to the chain’s owner on whether or not they will be open on the 4th of July.

“95 percent of McDonald’s restaurants are independently owned and operated, so the holiday business hours will vary by location. The best way to determine hours for your local McDonald’s is to call ahead of your visit to confirm their hours,” the rep noted.

To verify the hours at the McDonald’s nearest to you this weekend, you can check McDonald’s store locator with up-to-date hours or contact your local McDonald’s to see if they’re open.