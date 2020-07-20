Meek Mill Posts and Deletes About Nicki Minaj’s Pregnancy

Rapper Meek Mill posted and then deleted in response to Nicki Minaj‘s pregnancy. The two dated for two years and have had bad blood between them since their split in January 2017.

After Minaj announced her pregnancy on social media, Mill shared a laughing face emoji under another post, as captured by The Shade Room. The original message read: “Yall got 1 time to share Nicki pregnancy picture on your story or timeline and you getting blocked. She don’t know you & she didn’t post you when you were pregnant.”

Fans largely accused Mill of being jealous of Minaj’s pregnancy. “Meek still feeling some kinda way lol get over Nick move on oh wait you did,” one netizen wrote, garnering more than 11,000 reactions. “Meek going out sad. And damn we can’t congratulate a self-made hard working woman on being pregnant. Boy bye,” another added.

Mill then took to Twitter, where he posted various cryptic messages. “You got people following you and every move you make …judging and complaining about every move you make on their socials … what is that? Get inside your own body a lil more and chill,” he tweeted. “Hold ya real friends down thru these times!”

“Girl you know I was a dog & now I’m trying for ya!” he continued. “I wish you knew me before the PTSD! Just know I’m riding for ya …”

Minaj Announced Her Pregnancy With Several Maternity Photos

Minaj took to social media on Monday to share news of her pregnancy by posting several pictures that revealed her burgeoning baby bump. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,” she wrote. “Thank you all for the well wishes.”

This will be Minaj’s first child and the sixth child for her husband, Kenneth Petty. The couple tied the knot in October.

“I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” Minaj, 37, told Lil’ Wayne while talking on the rapper’s Apple Music radio show about being married, as noted by People. “Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”

Minaj and Petty have known each other for nearly 20 years. “He understands her as a person,” Derrick Milano told People in October 2019 about Petty. “I think that’s what the connection really is with them — it’s that he really knows her. It’s a different type of connection. He’s not famous, he doesn’t want to be on Instagram. Like, that’s not his M.O. (modus operandi). He’s really focused on her.”

Mill and Minaj Have Been Fighting for Years

Between coming at each other on social media, interviews and in verses, Mill and Minaj haven’t stopped trading jabs. “I could tell you secrets but I won’t, ’cause being a bitter bitch is what I don’t,” she said while performing in Australia during a January 2019 concert, as noted by Complex.

“Why you be sooo mad and not the people that came right at ya neck,” the rapper wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “I’m cool. I’m doing good lol, something is wrong here… Leave me alone. You know I get a lil too out of control with the truth!”

As recently as January, Mill fought with Minaj and Petty when they crossed paths, as reported by TMZ. The couple and Mill got into a shouting match, which apparently started after he gave Minaj and Petty a dirty look.

