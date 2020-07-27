Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Unbreakable’ In New Instagram Photo

“Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion posted a new Instagram picture on Monday, the same day she opened up about being shot in both feet. Meg went on Instagram Live to talk about the incident, where she got emotional and said she wasn’t protecting anyone by not speaking out. The rapper wanted people to know she needed surgery to remove the bullets, but she wasn’t hit in any bones or tendons.

Meg only used one word to caption the photo: “Unbreakable.” The post quickly amassed over 1 million likes from her 12 million followers. She received support from fellow celebrities like Kehlani, Taraji P. Henson, Skai Jackson, Juicy J, Chance the Rapper and more. “There she is,” Kehlani wrote, adding an emoji of a crown. “There go my baby boo!!!” Henson added.

Meg Says She Doesn’t Deserve To Be Mocked Over The Shooting

During her Instagram Live, the 25-year-old called the incident scary. “I was shot in both my feet and I had to get surgery to get the shit taken out–to get the bullets taken out–and it was super scary,” she said.

Meg, whose real name is Megan Pete, has been ridiculed after the shooting took place following a party in the Hollywood Hills. She said she didn’t deserve to be mocked. “It was the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny. There’s nothing to joke about,” she said. “It was nothing for y’all to start making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do shit.”

Megan said she learned from the incident and that she’s going to protect her energy moving forward. “Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both your parents,” she said. “You kinda try to fill our space with people that you think is making you happy.”

The Shooting Reportedly Happened After a Fight Over Kylie Jenner

Rapper Tory Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle after the incident, though he is not considered a suspect by police. According to Adam22, the shooting occurred after Meg and Lanez got into an argument over makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. Video of the interview was shared by The Neighborhood Talk 2.

The version that I’ve heard from trusted sources is that Megan and Tory have been f***ing. They’ve been chilling. They go to this house party. Kylie Jenner is there. I heard, depending on who you want to ask, that either Tory was showing too much attention to Kylie Jenner or Kylie Jenner was showing too much attention to Tory. Either way, Meg did not appreciate it. Meg– maybe at this point in her career, has a little bit of an ego, she’s feeling herself and she feels she doesn’t have to deal with any disrespect. Meg was violating his a**. They got into a fight that was, like, bad. I heard that she was really shitting on him. It was bad.

