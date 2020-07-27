Melissa Gorga Puts Denise Richards on Blast

It looks like Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has some advice for fellow franchise star, Denise Richards. In a recent statement to Us Weekly, Gorga put the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star on blast.

“I always say stay there and get out whatever you want to say. When you leave the scene, sometimes that’s not always the best way because then you lead them to talk about it and it’s not always the truth,” Gorga, told Us Weekly exclusively on the new July 2020 episode of Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “So I personally never run from a scene. I sit there until I get my point across and explain it and state my facts.”

Gorga continued, “You got to just throw in the towel and be like, ‘All right, I’m not perfect’ and that’s why we’re on the show, to show we’re not here to act like a Mary Poppins.”

Richards has come under fire during this Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after former star Brandi Glanville alleged that the two had an affair. According to Us Weekly, Glanville stopped filming mid-season due to the allegations.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Began Filming Again In July 2020

After their filming schedule had to be pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Real Housewives of New Jersey began filming again on July 20, 200, according to Hollywood Life. An insider told the publication that “the ladies can’t wait” to return to filming. The insider also said “Everyone’s feeling excited and ready to go. Some of [the cast] hadn’t even filmed together, and very few scenes were filmed.”

Castmembers Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Jackie Goldschenider will all be returning for Season 11. According to the insider, “The network is toying with the idea, but since they weren’t even one full week into filming, they haven’t decided yet. They are talking to a few women though to see if they’d mesh, but it’s looking like it could be just the same ladies for next season.”

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eileen Davidson Also Had Some Advice For Richards

It looks like Gorga wasn’t the only one to offer up advice to Richards. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member Eileen Davidson also offered up some advice to Richards during a June 14, 2020 episode of Bravo’s podcast, The Daily Dish. On the podcast, Davidson said, “I honestly feel for her. Because even though you sign on for this, it’s not easy. And I’m not sure if she was prepared for all of this, you know? I feel for her,” she continued, “But on the other hand, if it happened, you had to know that it was going to come out, I would think.”

Richards has continued to deny the affair allegations. In a recent July 2020 interview with The Washington Post, Richards also spoke out about the affair rumors. “I did not have an affair,” she told the publication, “There’s definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that’s all I’ll say.”

