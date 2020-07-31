EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Monique Samuels Dishes On Season 5 of Real Housewives of Potomac

Grab your champagne flutes, because The Real Housewives of Potomac is back for Season 5. This season will be full of drama, shade, and even a new castmate. In a recent interview with Heavy, Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels dished all things Season 5, special guests, and, of course, Michael Darby.

“It was definitely probably one of the most difficult seasons I’ve ever filmed, but the whole season wasn’t that way,” Samuels revealed to Heavy, “I think some of the surprises that people need look forward to is seeing when the ups were ups and the goods were good, it was really good. The dynamic of the group was amazing in the beginning, and it’s going to be fun to watch all of us as we bond and have fun and laugh and joke, and have our little fun shady moments.”

Samuels likened this season to being on a roller coaster but also said that this season is particularly relatable for many people. “The whole season is definitely one that is going to be a roller coaster, a lot of ups and downs.” Samuels said, “Just like anyone else who can relate to just being an adult and having female friends, they’ll see that you always have some situations that come into play, but the real journey of it all is how it to see unravels and how you’re able to bring it all back together.”

Samuels continued, “What I love about our show is that it’s very much relatable. I think anybody from any background can watch it and see themselves in some of the cast members that are a part of the show, so it’s just another season of really just peeling back the layers and let the viewers get to know everyone on a deeper level. I’m really excited.”

This season, lies are uncovered and relationships are strained, but love always finds a way. Ashley and Michael have healed from their loss and are ready to work on expanding their family, but the word on the street in Potomac is that Michael has to deal with some serious allegations. Meanwhile, Monique is ready to deliver her new bundle of joy and focus on her entrepreneurial endeavors, but her husband Chris is not ready to say good-bye to his baby-making days. Karen and Ray are pushing through their troubles, while still watching everyone else with a side eye, as Karen launches one of her biggest ventures. Gizelle has a tale she wants to tell with her upcoming book launch, and she is also working on mending her friendships and revitalizing her love life. Meanwhile, love is blooming in Potomac as Candiace and Chris are knee deep in wedding planning. However, Candiace's mother, Dorothy, has an opinion on everything, making one wonder who is actually in control. Robyn and Juan have found their groove finding their way back to each other as Robyn also works on her property investment goals. With all the trials and tribulations ahead, will these ladies be able to keep it cute and classy?

Monique Samuels Is A Fan of New Castmate, Wendy Osefo

This season, the ladies are joined by a new castmate, Wendy Osefo. According to Bravo, Osefo is currently a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Education specializing in urban education and politics, and was also the first black woman to earn a PhD in Public Affairs/Community Development.

“I actually hit it off with Wendy, we have a lot in common,” Samuels said about her new castmate, “Right from the beginning, it’s not hard for me to bond with women, so she’s really fun, she has a great head on her shoulders, she’s really confident, she’s very opinionated and all of those qualities make for an excellent housewife. I’m looking forward to seeing more of the inside of her life, with her and her family and that whole dynamic. She’s a mother of three, just like myself, so we had a lot in common. She’s definitely fierce and she speaks her mind so I think that the viewers will definitely enjoy having Wendy on the show this year.”

When asked about how Osefo compares to former Real Housewives of Potomac members, Samuels added, “I think she blends well. What I love about her is that she’s an actual housewife. So, she’s married, which is always nice. As it compares to other housewives, like I said before, she’s very aware of herself, she’s very opinionated, she’s not afraid to speak her mind, so that’s always a plus.”

Samuels Said Viewers Will See Some Old Faces During Season 5

On Season 5, Samuels said that viewers will be seeing some familiar faces on their screens. “I wouldn’t necessarily call them special guests, but you’ll see some people who used to be a part of the show,” Samuels said, “You’ll see a little bit of everybody.”

And, of course, viewers will also see Housewife Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael Darby, on their screens. In the trailer, Michael Darby says that he ended up going back to a hotel with someone, insinuating that he was cheating on his wife.

“Michael needs a champagne glass, he’s always the talk,” Samuels said, “That’s going to be a whole ride, once again, but I’m sure they’re figuring everything out. The Darby’s have a way of just handling what they need to handle.”

This season is sure to be drama-filled, Samuels also added, “Michael brings more drama than some of the women on the show, I find him way more interesting to watch.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Bravo this Sunday, August 2, at 9/8c.

