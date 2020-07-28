Nadia Parkes, Tom Holland’s New Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After much speculation about a relationship between Tom Holland and Nadia Parkes, the Spiderman actor appeared to make his relationship with the actress Instagram-official with a social media post.

On Monday, Holland posted a photo of the actress wearing a face mask on Instagram, where he has over 35 million followers. The photo was shared without a caption and Parkes was not tagged, but fans were quick to identify Parkes and speculate that the photo was confirmation that the two are currently a couple.

Here’s what you need to know about Nadia Parkes:

1. Parkes Is an Actress, Known for ‘The Spanish Princess’ & ‘Doctor Who’

Like Holland, Parkes is an actress. According to her IMDb, she got her start as Rosa de Vargas on the television mini-series The Spanish Princess. She also played Claire Clairmont on an episode of Doctor Who.

When the show came to an end, Parkes posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “Over n out Rosa, go find yourself a man that actually loves you and treats you well, starting with not having a wife. You can do better hun. Ps: these girls were the most supportive caring people and I love them a lot, this was my last day on set and I was so sad to leave the girl gang.”

2. Parkes & Holland Have Been Quarantining Together Through the Pandemic

According to Daily Mail, the relationship between Holland and Parkes is relatively new, and romance sparked as a result of quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. A source told the outlet “It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London. They made the decision to isolate together and things have been going great between them.”

Continuing, the source added, “Tom has told friends and family they’re in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger.”

Daily Mail reports that while the couple is living together, they are not living together alone. Parkes moved into Holland’s home, which he shares with his brother Harry and his friend Harrison Osterfield.

3. Parkes Is a Friend of Sophie Turner, Who Helped Introduce Her to Holland

Ahead of Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner’s wedding to Joe Jonas, Parkes was photographed as an attendee of Turner’s “hen do” bachelorette party. Daily Mail reports that it’s assumed that Holland and Parkes met one another at Turner and Jonas’s engagement party, which means they knew each other long before they started dating.

4. Parkes Studied Acting in London, England

Before pursuing a professional acting career, Parkes studied at the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in London, England. Holland was born and raised in England, and got his started in theater on London’s West End.

According to Elle, Parkes revealed in an interview that, in spite of her training, her pursuit of a career as an actress has not been easy. She said, “I was in drama school when I got the job. I left early to do it. Everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is incredible.’ I sat there going, ‘Oh my god, this has all happened for me so quickly, and I didn’t even have to kind of deal with all the worry and the rejection. No, it’s not going to be long until I get my next job.’ Ten months later, I hadn’t worked, and I’d started working at a special needs school to help out with some kids there. I was feeling so low.”

5. Before Holland Was Romantically Linked to Parkes, He Dated Olivia Bolton

After quelling rumors of a romance between Holland and his Spiderman co-star Zendaya, Holland was linked to Olivia Bolton in July 2019. According to Daily Mail, the two were childhood friends.

In April, The Sun reported that Holland and Bolton has split. A source told them, “Tom and Olivia remain very close but decided recently it was best for them to be just friends rather than a couple. It was all very amicable and they both think it is for the best.”

