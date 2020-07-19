National Ice Cream Day 2020 Specials, Deals and Freebies

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 19, 2020, and ice cream shops across the country are coming up with specials to get your sweet tooth satisfied.

July is National Ice Cream Month in the United States thanks to President Ronald Raegan, who designated it that way in 1984. He also declared that the third Sunday of the month would be National Ice Cream Day.

“Ice cream is a nutritious and wholesome food, enjoyed by over 90% of the people in the United States,” Raegan said in the official proclamation. He went on to encourage celebration with “appropriate ceremonies and activities” and talked about ice cream’s positive contributions to the dairy industry.

The proclamation was initially meant to apply only to the year it was written, but the tradition persists.

Read on to learn about which restaurants are offering deals and freebies for National Ice Cream Day.

National Ice Cream Day Deals, Specials and Freebies at Restaurants

Baskin-Robbins: When you download the Baskin-Robbins app, you can get a free, regular-sized scoop of ice cream with your first in-store purchase. On National Ice Cream Day, use the code BASKINSCOOP when you place an order of at least $15 on DoorDash and you’ll receive a free regular scoop of ice cream.

Cold Stone Creamery: Get a buy-one-get-one-free offer and bonus points when you join the Cold Stone Club for free.

Dairy Queen: Dairy Queen is offering a $1 off coupon of any size dipped cone, not including the kid size, on Sunday, July 19. The deal is available for one day only and includes the new Cotton Candy Dipped Cone and the Chocolate Dipped Cone. To get the special, just download the app before heading to the restaurant.

Dippin’ Dots: The ice cream of the future is giving away a year’s supply of Dippin’ Dots to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. The winner will be announced on National Ice Cream Day.

Friendly’s: The great thing about Friendly’s National Ice Cream Day special is that it coincides with the restaurant’s 85th birthday. The restaurant is celebrating all weekend long with 85-cent cones. The offer is open for people who belong to the BFF Club, which is free to join.

Sonic: Get a half-priced Oreo Blast when you place an order through the app.

National Ice Cream Day Deals For Ordering Online or Visit a Retailer

Alden’s Ice Cream: Alden’s Ice Cream is offering a coupon for $1 off any Alden’s Organic item at a retail location valid throughout the entire month of July.

Coconut Bliss: Coconut Bliss plant-based and dairy-free ice cream is offering 15 percent off online orders of four or more items. Orders must be placed between July 17 and 19 with the discount code BLISSDAY15.

Cumberland Farms: Customers can get $1 off any Ultimate Scoop Ice Cream flavor after texting the word SCOOPS to 64827 and receiving the coupon.

Sensodyne: The toothpaste company is offering a special deal for National Ice Cream Day. On July 19, customers who tweet “#SensodyneSundae + #giveaway + [ice cream emoji]” will get a cooler bag that includes a pint of ice cream, an ice cream bowl, sundae topping and Sensodyne toothpaste. The giveaway is available while supplies last in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

