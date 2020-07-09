Naya Rivera & Big Sean’s Engagement Ended on Bad Terms

Former Glee star Naya Rivera, 33, was reported missing on Wednesday night. NBC LA reporter Robert Kovacik tweeted that actress was presumed dead after her four-year-old son was found asleep and alone on a rented pontoon boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Rivera shares her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. The couple divorced in 2016 after two years of marriage. They share joint legal and physical custody of their son.

Shortly before Rivera tied the knot with Dorsey, she was engaged to Big Sean. The Devious Maids actress, who was 27 at the time, and the rapper, 26, started dating in spring 2013 and announced their engagement in October of that year. However, in April 2014, Big Sean, whose real name is Sean Anderson, called off the engagement amid rumors he was cheating on the actress.

The rapper’s camp put out the following statement after announcing the split: “After careful thought and much consideration, Sean has made the difficult decision to call the wedding off. The recent rumors and accusations reported by so-called or fake sources are simply untrue. Sean wishes Naya nothing but the best and it is still his hope that they can continue to work through their issues privately. We will not be commenting again on this matter.”

Rivera Wrote In Her Memoir That She Found Out He Called Off Their Wedding Online

After Big Sean called off their wedding, sources told TMZ that he made the decision after couples therapy failed to help their issues. The outlet’s sources claimed that Rivera always wanted to know where the rapper was and would say things such as, “If you don’t listen to what I say, I’ll ruin your career.”

TMZ’s sources also alleged that Rivera once broke an expensive lamp during a violent argument and that he was scared off by her jealous rages.

Rivera discussed her side of the story in her memoir entitled Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, which was released in 2016. She wrote, “I learned that I was no longer getting married from THE INTERNET, and at the same time as the rest of the world.”

Before they broke up, Rivera wrote, “We’d been fighting for five straight days while he was traveling, and then on the one day that he was back in LA, he said he didn’t want to see me. Well, a**hole, I’ve got a key to your house. I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? It rhymes with ‘Smariana Schmande.'”

Big Sean went on to date singer Ariana Grande for eight months.

Rivera Claimed Big Sean Stole Her Rolex After Their Split



After the Glee star claimed on Twitter that Big Sean stole her expensive Rolex watch after they broke up, he vehemently denied any truth to her claims.

He told Complex, “First of all, why would I have to steal a Rolex? Second of all, every Rolex that I have, I have receipts for, papers for, certificates of authenticity for. I would never steal a Rolex from anybody. You see that tweet got deleted in like 20 seconds.”

However, Big Sean refused to comment on her rumored abusive behavior. He said, “You can come to that conclusion yourself if you just look at the facts,” letting out a laugh. “I felt like it was unnecessary drama ‘cause in my eyes it wasn’t true. I wasn’t surprised by it. Even though I didn’t steal anything, I wasn’t surprised by it.”

Big Sean’s Tracks, ‘I Don’t F*** With You’ & ‘No More Interviews’ Refer to His Relationship With Rivera

Big Sean opened up about his relationship with Rivera in two of his songs, “No More Interviews,” and “I Don’t F*** With You.”

In “No More Interviews,” he rapped about Rivera’s upcoming memoir. The lyrics read, “And you know the funny thing about it is my ex wanna write a tell-all/ F***ed up thing about it is she ain’t even tell all/ Like how I introduced her to meditation, positive thinking/ And the books she probably read in daily rotation.”

While at first, the rapper denied it, Big Sean eventually told Complex that his breakup with Rivera inspired the lyrics for his hit track, “I Don’t F*** With You,” especially the line, “And every day I wake up celebrating shit, why? / Cause I just dodged a bullet from a crazy bitch.”

When Big Sean sings that he’s “gotta new chick that [he’s] gotta thank God for” – he was referring to Grande at the time.

In 2018, when Rivera appeared on Lip Synch Battle, she clapped back at her ex-fiancé by performing his hit song. Lil Rel Howery, who was her lip-sync challenger said, “She went there!”

Big Sean Threw Shade at Rivera on Twitter After She was Arrested for Domestic Battery in 2017

Hours after Rivera was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an alleged altercation with Dorsey on November 25, 2017 — Big Sean tweeted a meme that repeatedly says, “I told y’all n****as,” and “Y’all thought I was playing but I told y’all.”

Dorsey told the responding officers in Kanawha County, West Virginia that Rivera had struck him in the head and bottom lip while they were taking their son for a walk.

