Naya Rivera Update: Body Found in Lake Piru, Sheriff’s Report

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department tweeted an update concerning the search for Naya Rivera on Monday morning. They said that a “body has been found at Lake Piru” and that “the recovery is in process.”

This VCSD update comes six days after the Glee actress, 33, was first reported missing and presumed dead on July 8, after her son, Josie, 4, was found asleep on their rented pontoon boat in Lake Piru, California. Rivera’s vehicle, a black Mercedes G Wagon, was found in the parking lot with her purse inside. A press conference concerning the body found on Monday will be held at Lake Piru at 2 p.m. local time, the VCSD shared on Twitter.

Today's search for Naya Rivera has concluded. The operation will continue Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/YZ3TTqhOUI — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

Rivera had one child, son Josey Hollis Dorsey, with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. The couple divorced in 2016 after two years of marriage. They shared joint legal and physical custody of their son.

Ryan Dorsey, made his way to Lake Piru where his ex wife #NayaRivera went missing. Today marks the 5th day since her disappearance Her father was seen swimming in the lake to look for his daughter as well pic.twitter.com/fpYklJr23I — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 12, 2020

On July 8, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of the toddler alone on a boat around 4:48 p.m. local time, NBC Los Angeles reported. Officers on the scene found Josey, who, according to TMZ, is unharmed and now with family members.

Rivera’s Lifejacket Was Found on the Boat & Her Son Told Deputies That ‘Mom Jumped in the Water But Did Not Come Back Up’

The Devious Maids actress’ lifejacket was found on the boat, according to TMZ. Her son Josey told deputies that “his mom had jumped in the water… but did not come back up.” While divers continue their search for Rivera, they have not yet found her.

Divers continue the search for Naya Rivera this afternoon at Lake Piru. This is day 5 of the search and recovery effort. She disappeared Wednesday afternoon while swimming in the lake. pic.twitter.com/3etxZ3ycpN — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 12, 2020

Reporter Rebecca Lewis tweeted at 10:38 p.m. local time on July 8, “Authorities have suspended their search for the night at Lake Piru in Ventura County and plan to resume on Thursday.” The search is expected to continue at “first light,” according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, The VCSO reported more than 80 people are currently involved in the search for Rivera. Authorities say it typically takes 7 to 10 days for a body to rise to the surface. The Los Angeles Times reported that numerous people have gone missing on Lake Piru over the years. Between 1994 and 2000, seven people reportedly drowned in the body of water Rivera went missing.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Expanded Their Search to Include Nearby Cabins



On July 12, The Ventura County Sheriff’s office tweeted that they had expanded their search for Rivera to include the surrounding area of Lake Piru. They tweeted, “In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline. This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake.”

Rivera’s Loved Ones Have Been Distraught While Waiting for Updates & Praying for a Miracle That She’d Be Found Alive

This image breaks my heart: it is Naya's Rivera mother with her brother and they are in the lake. RIP Naya Rivera 🙏🏻😭💔 #nayarivera #RIPNayaRivera #Neya pic.twitter.com/ywtz34m4wp — D҉E҉A҉N҉©️ (@DEANJC02) July 13, 2020



Rivera’s family, friends, and fans have been distraught while waiting for an update on Rivera’s disappearance, praying for a miracle that she would be found alive. The actress’s loved ones have been reeling as divers worked to locate Rivera’s body.

My heart actually hurts right now. Her character in Glee was very powerful, and a role model to me in many ways.❤️ #RIPNayaRivera pic.twitter.com/ABKgsyy2WU — Courtney Davis (@cocothebozo) July 13, 2020

“Nobody has heard anything,” a source close to Rivera told People on Thursday. “Everybody is in a wait-and-see pattern and trying to figure out exactly what happened.

If the body police found on Monday is confirmed to be Rivera, her death will be confirmed on the 7th anniversary of another former Glee star’s tragic death, the late Cory Monteith.

