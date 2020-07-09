What Naya Rivera Said About Glee Star Cory Monteith’s Death

Glee star Naya Rivera wrote in her book that Cory Monteith’s death “choked” her up. The actress went missing on July 8 after she rented a boat with her 4-year-old son to go on a lake in Southern California. Her son, Josey, was found asleep on the vessel but there was no sign of Rivera.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told CNN that they’re investigating the disappearance as a “tragic accident.” “We hope for the best, we prepare for the worst,” Deputy Chris Dyer said during a press conference on July 9.

Rivera Talked About Monteith’s Death in Her Book

The disappearance of Rivera, who was best known for playing former cheerleader Santana Lopez on Glee, is not the first tragedy experienced by members of the cast. Many in the entertainment world mourned when Monteith, who played Finn Hudson on the hit Fox dramedy. He died from an overdose at 31 years old.

In her 2016 book, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up, Rivera opened up about how hard it was for her to deal with her co-star’s death. “The Cory chapter really choked me up. I had (co-star) Kevin (McHale) come over and help me edit and we both had our moment,” Rivera told the Associated Press via NBC News.

She wrote about Montieth breaking his sobriety after Season 3 of Glee ended. “He explained that he wanted to be able to drink in moderation, that he could do it and be just like everybody else,” she wrote, as noted by Radar Online. “He seemed calm and confident about it, so we all just accepted it.”

“To be honest, I don’t think many of us really understood how addiction worked, nor did we fully realize the extent of his former addiction.”

Around that time, Monteith started to date co-star Lea Michele and dropped a lot of weight. Rivera remembered him looking “super skinny.”

“He said he’d been spending a lot of time at the gym and was trying to be responsible, not buying crazy cars like he used to,” Rivera wrote, as noted by Radar Online. “He seemed like a different person.”

Rivera Said Filming Monteith’s Tribute Episode Happened Too Soon

When the actor first died, Rivera said Montieth was like a member of her family. “The entire Glee family and I are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” she said to The Hollywood Reporter in 2013.

“Cory was and always will be a part of my own family and a good friend. He was a special part of this world and will forever be missed,” she continued. “My heart goes out to Cory’s family and Lea and while we are grateful for everyone’s well wishes, privacy during this time of grief is greatly appreciated.”

In her book, Rivera wrote she was with then-boyfriend Big Sean when she discovered Monteith had died. She was shocked. The cast, who was still filming Glee, filmed a tribute to Monteith.

“We barely got a moment to breathe at all,” she wrote, as noted by Radar Online. “Everything just happened so fast— after one take several of us were bawling and trying to pull ourselves together when someone popped their head in the room and said, ‘At least you guys are acting, right? It’s not like it’s real life. Great job!’”

