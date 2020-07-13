Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ Castmates Pay Tribute to Her Following Presumed Death

As news spread that a body was recovered in Lake Piru, where actress Naya Rivera went missing days earlier, the star’s Glee castmates took to social media the mourn the suspected loss and pay tribute to their friend. Rivera starred as Santana Lopez on the hit musical drama for all 6 seasons, from 2009 until 2015.

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Before the body was identified, Jane Lynch (who played Sue Sylvester on the show) took to Twitter to expressed her remorse for Rivera’s presumed passing. In a tweet, Lynch wrote, “Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.”

I cannot begin to understand what Naya’s family must be feeling. I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope. Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment. Please refrain from judging those who don’t show their pain on social media. ♥️ https://t.co/DXsUj3qdCh — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 12, 2020

While the search for Rivera was underway in and around Lake Piru, Rivera’s Glee co-stars Kevin McHale and Amber Riley reacted to criticisms about their social media silence in the wake of her disappearance. In a tweet, Riley wrote, “Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now.” McHale retweeted the message, adding some words of his own: “I cannot begin to understand what Naya’s family must be feeling. I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope. Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment. Please refrain from judging those who don’t show their pain on social media.”

