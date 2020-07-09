Naya Rivera’s Ex Husband, Ryan Dorsey: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Glee actress Naya Rivera, who was reported missing after swimming in Lake Piru, was once married to ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. They married in 2014, but the marriage was marred by domestic abuse allegations against Rivera and ended in divorce. They had one son together.

Robert Kovacik, a reporter for NBC LA, reported on July 7: “#BREAKING: @Actress @NayaRivera is presumed dead, per @VENTURASHERIFF. The actress/singer and her four year old son were on a rented pontoon boat on #LakePiru and were swimming. The son got back on the boat, his mom did not. He was wearing a life-vest, she was not.”

#BREAKING: @Actress @NayaRivera is presumed dead, per @VENTURASHERIFF. The actress/singer and her four year old son were on a rented pontoon boat on #LakePiru and were swimming. The son got back on the boat, his mom did not. He was wearing a life-vest, she was not. pic.twitter.com/sSZ3UmeT2t — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) July 9, 2020

“Hapening (sic) now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way,” the Ventura County Sheriff wrote on Twitter on the evening of July 9, 2020. Fox LA Reporter Elex Michaelson wrote on Twitter, “#BREAKING @FOXLA has learned GLEE star @NayaRivera is missing in Lake Piru. She and her 4 year old son rented a boat this afternoon. 3 hours later, someone discovered the boat with the child asleep. The boy says his mom was swimming but couldn’t make it back on board.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Rivera Was Once Accused of Domestic Battery Against Dorsey

Glee actress Naya Rivera arrested on domestic battery charge. Full story on https://t.co/gLqggB15yU pic.twitter.com/YqlflJ23T6 — Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaGunderson) November 26, 2017

Rivera’s marriage to Dorsey was a troubled one; she was once accused of domestic battery against him. She was accused of hitting him, according to ABC News.

The statement from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office alleged that an officer, who was dispatched to an address in Chesapeake, West Virginia, was told by Dorsey that Rivera, then 30, had struck him in the head and face, ABC News reported.

ABC added that Dorsey produced a video and had “minor injuries.” However, the Blast reported that Dorsey later agreed to not pursue charges as part of a temporary custody agreement. Dorsey later addressed the matter on social media, writing, “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially the media please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love. Thanks.”

2. The Pair Worked Out a Joint Custody Agreement Over Their 2-Year-Old Son

Naya Rivera’s Husband Breaks SilenceDays after Naya Rivera was arrested for domestic battery, her husband Ryan Dorsey is speaking out on behalf of the couple. This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation like this is, with positivity and love. Thanks.” As previously reported, the 30-year-old Glee alum was charged with domestic battery on Saturday, November 25, after Dorsey told authorities that she struck him on the head and lip while the duo were walking with their 2-year-old son, https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/naya-riveras-husband-speaks-out-after-her-arrest/ http://www.wochit.com This video was produced by YT Wochit Entertainment using http://wochit.com 2017-11-28T21:55:35Z

The couple’s marriage produced a son who was 2 years old at the time they divorced. His name is Josey Hollis Dorsey. One day before she disappeared, Rivera posted a picture on Instagram with the child and wrote, “Just the two of us.”

According to The Blast, the couple agreed to share joint custody of Josey and “both have waived the right to support payments to each other.” However, Naya paid Dorsey $30,000 as a one-time payment, the Blast reported.

It was the second time Rivera had filed for divorce, the Blast reported.

The couple was married four years. Rivera got to keep her $100,000 wedding ring in the divorce.

Dorsey frequently posts photos of his son on Instagram. Of the child’s 4th birthday, he wrote, “To the day my baby boy became a big boy. I love you more than love. That dont make sense, yet it makes perfect sense because that’s how much. 💙 ”

3. The Couple Lived Together in a $3.87 Million Home

The couple had a luxurious lifestyle while married. According to Page Six, they resided together in a $3.87 million home in Los Feliz.

After the couple’s divorce, Rivera put it on the market.

According to Page Six, the mansion was 4,330-square-foot with five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. “The master suite has been reconfigured to include dual walk-in closets. In the master bath, you’ll find a soaking tub along with all-new tile and fixtures strategically selected for a charming old-fashioned feel,” the site reported.

4. Dorsey Was Raised in West Virginia & Auditioned for His First Role in High School

According to his IMDB profile, Dorsey was born in Charleston, West Virginia.

“Ryan was talked into auditioning for Ayn Rand’s NIGHT OF JANUARY 16th his senior year of high school,” the site reported.

“Landed one of the leads as middle-aged attorney and the acting bug was caught. Enrolling at Western Carolina University his freshman year, he had plans to walk-onto the football program and major in Theatre. That lasted only a semester and he moved back home and started making more films with his home town friends. This was the beginning of the road to New York City. After one year at West Virginia University and he moved to New York City after he auditioned and was accepted to The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.”

Some of his roles included parts in Justified, Pitch, and Ray Donovan.

5. Rivera Once Revealed That She Aborted Dorsey’s Baby

Rivera wrote a memoir called Sorry Not Sorry. She made headlines with her revelation that, in 2010, she had an abortion.

She and Dorsey had just broken up and she was a few weeks pregnant. She “decided to put her career first,” and had an abortion on a day off from Glee, according to USA Today.

“It was very scary to open up about everything,” Rivera told People. “It’s not something a lot of people talk about, but I think they should. I know some people might read it and say, ‘What the hell?’ But I hope someone out there gets something out of it.”

She wrote on Twitter in 2016, “I set out to write a book that was true to myself and would hopefully help others along the way. Media will always distort anything.”

READ NEXT: Engaged Couple Stephanie Mayorga & Paige Escalera Missing Since April 15