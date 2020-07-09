Naya Rivera’s Last Instagram Photo Was Touching Picture With Son

Glee actress Naya Rivera, who was reported missing after swimming in Lake Piru, posted a moving photo with her son a day before the tragedy.

“Just the two of us,” she wrote in the Instagram caption with the photo, which showed her cuddling with her son. Here’s that post, which was liked more than 100,000 times.

Three days before she disappeared, she posted this picture and wrote, “at this point we just vibin y’all.”

The photo is now heartbreaking to view because authorities say Rivera is presumed dead, and her son was with her at the time, although he is okay. Rivera frequently posted pictures of her son, Josey, on Instagram. With one photo of her son, she wrote, “Me and this legend are back on the gram!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rivera Was Swimming With Her Son on a Rented Pontoon Boat When She Disappeared

Robert Kovacik, a reporter for NBC LA, reported on July 7: “#BREAKING: @Actress @NayaRivera is presumed dead, per @VENTURASHERIFF. The actress/singer and her four year old son were on a rented pontoon boat on #LakePiru and were swimming. The son got back on the boat, his mom did not. He was wearing a life-vest, she was not.”

#BREAKING: @Actress @NayaRivera is presumed dead, per @VENTURASHERIFF. The actress/singer and her four year old son were on a rented pontoon boat on #LakePiru and were swimming. The son got back on the boat, his mom did not. He was wearing a life-vest, she was not. pic.twitter.com/sSZ3UmeT2t — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) July 9, 2020

“Hapening (sic) now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way,” the Ventura County Sheriff wrote on Twitter on the evening of July 9, 2020. Fox LA Reporter Elex Michaelson wrote on Twitter, “#BREAKING @FOXLA has learned GLEE star @NayaRivera is missing in Lake Piru. She and her 4 year old son rented a boat this afternoon. 3 hours later, someone discovered the boat with the child asleep. The boy says his mom was swimming but couldn’t make it back on board.”

Rivera’s Son Is Her Child With the Actor Ryan Dorsey

Rivera’s marriage to Dorsey was a troubled one; she was once accused of domestic battery against him. She was accused of hitting him, according to ABC News. However, the four-year union, which ended in divorce, did produce their son.

The couple’s marriage produced a son who was 2 years old at the time they divorced. His name is Josey Hollis Dorsey.

According to The Blast, the couple agreed to share joint custody of Josey and “both have waived the right to support payments to each other.” However, Naya paid Dorsey $30,000 as a one-time payment, the Blast reported.

It was the second time Rivera had filed for divorce, the Blast reported.

The couple was married four years. Rivera got to keep her $100,000 wedding ring in the divorce.

Dorsey also frequently posts photos of his son on Instagram. Of the child’s 4th birthday, he wrote, “To the day my baby boy became a big boy. I love you more than love. That dont make sense, yet it makes perfect sense because that’s how much. 💙 ”

