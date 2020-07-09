‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Reported Missing, Presumed Dead: Reports

Former Glee</em> star Naya Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday night. FOX LA reporter Stephanie Stanton tweeted, “Rivera missing on Lake Piru after she and her 4-year-old son went for a boat ride. The child was found asleep on the boat.” Rivera’s vehicle, a black Mercedes G Wagon, was found in the boat rental parking lot with her purse inside.

Rivera, 33, has one child, son Josey Hollis Dorsey, with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. The couple divorced in 2017 after three years of marriage. They share joint legal and physical custody of their son.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a report of the toddler alone on a boat around 4:48 p.m. local time. Officers on the scene found Josey, who according to TMZ, is okay and now with family members.

***BREAKING*** Glee actress Naya Rivera missing on Lake Piru after she and her 4 year-old son went for a boat ride. The child was found asleep on the boat. Their vehicle, a black Mercedes G Wagon found in the parking lot with her purse inside. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/AklZkimbKl — Stephanie Stanton (@Newzysteph) July 9, 2020

The VCSD said that both a dive team and air unit were deployed in response. Josiah was found alone in their pontoon boat about three hours after it was rented. Officials reported that boy had a life vest on, but Rivera did not. The VCSD is investigating a possible drowning associated with the child.

NBC LA reporter Robert Kovacik tweeted that Rivera was presumed dead. “The actress/singer and her four-year-old son were on a rented pontoon boat on #LakePiru and were swimming. The son got back on the boat his mom did not.”

#BREAKING @FOXLA has learned GLEE star @NayaRivera is missing in Lake Piru. She and her 4 year old son rented a boat this afternoon. 3 hours later, someone discovered the boat with the child asleep. The boy says his mom was swimming but couldn't make it back on board. pic.twitter.com/6lsIPPgBCA — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) July 9, 2020

Lake Piru is a reservoir located in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County, California.

Rivera’s Lifejacket Was Found on the Boat, Her Son Told Deputies That ‘Mom Jumped in the Water But Did Not Come Back Up’

The Devious Maids actress’ lifejacket was found on the boat, according to TMZ, and her son Josey told deputies that “his mom had jumped in the water… but did not come back up.” While divers continue their search for Rivera, they have not yet found her.

Reporter Rebecca Lewis tweeted at 10:38 p.m. local time on Wednesday night, “Authorities have suspended their search for the night at Lake Piru in Ventura County and plan to resume on Thursday.” The search is expected to continue at “first light.”

Rivera Posted a Sweet Photo on Vacation With Josey One Day Before She Went Missing

On July 7, Rivera posted a photo on Instagram, where the actress has 1.9 million followers, which featured her son Josey. She captioned the picture, “Just the two of us.”

The actress and singer appeared to be in good spirits leading up to her trip to Lake Piru. A week earlier, River posted a selfie while wearing a white shirt with a poignant caption. She wrote, “No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes every day you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised.”

Rivera was Gearing Up to Film the New Season of ‘Step Up: High Water’

Best known for playing cheerleader Santana Lopez on the FOX hit series Glee, Rivera was currently gearing up for the new season of Starz’ Step Up: High Water, where she’s played the role of Collette Jones since 2018. Last month, she hyped the upcoming season on Instagram writing, “I can not wait to start filming the new season of Step Up! We’re going to bring it like never before! Happy to be a part of the @starz family! @lionsgatetv.”

Rivera’s Co-Stars and Friends Flooded Twitter With Prayers for Her Safety

Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera. 🙏🙏 We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short. pic.twitter.com/8fRDuuh3oK — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 9, 2020

For Rivera’s millions of fans, family, and co-stars, learning of her disappearance was heartbreaking news, and users online shared their hopes that she was okay on Twitter. Singer Derik Fein tweeted, “Praying that naya rivera is alive. Don’t even wanna imagine anything different.”

Praying. — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) July 9, 2020

Praying for Naya Rivera. I hope she’s ok. — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) July 9, 2020

