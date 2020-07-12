Naya Rivera Search to Include Cabins Near Lake Piru, Ventura County Sheriff Says

It’s been four days since Naya Rivera disappeared in Lake Piru while out boating with her 4-year-old son, Josey. While the Glee star is presumed dead, investigators have been unable to find her body in the lake which has 12 miles of shoreline.

Now Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says they’ll check cabins and outbuildings the area again. They don’t think they’ll find Rivera in any of them, according to TMZ, but because Twitter users keep asking them to look there hoping they’ll find the 33-year-old mother alive, the sheriff’s office says they’ll look again.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said in a Tweet Sunday, “In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline. This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake.”

A Change.org petition Is Calling for the County to Put Up Signs at the Lake Warning of its ‘Very Bad Whirlpools’ & Other Dangers

Rivera’s tragic disappearance in the lake as not the first time someone has drowned or gone missing on Lake Piru. The L.A. Times reported that seven people drowned in the lake from 1994 to 2000.

In 2008 a 39-year-old man, Anatoly Smolyansky, jumped in to save his 5-year-old daughter who had fallen overboard into Lake Piru, but he never came back to the surface. The girl was saved by her 9-year-old brother. Smolyansky’s body was found floating in the lake a week later, according to the Fillmore Gazette.

The lake “holds deep columns of chilly water that can overwhelm people”, the L.A. Times reported in 1997. It’s also known for strong winds, low visibility and lots of natural debris under the water. The dangers of swimming in some parts of the lake are known to Ventura County residents, according to Erin Jordan, who started a petition on Change.org for the county to put up signs to warn people about the lake’s dangerous conditons. It has garnered nearly 30,000 signatures.

“Lake Piru is a very deep lake with very bad whirlpools, people have been asking for years for the city to put up warning signs for swimmers,” Jordan wrote. “Locals of Ventura County don’t go to Lake Piru for this reason! Tourists have no idea what they’re getting into. Lake Piru needs signs. We’re tired of waiting. We need justice for all those who got lost at Lake Piru. Put up the signs.”

There are many designated swimming areas at Lake Piru. According to the Lake’s Swim Policy, it’s prohibited for people to swim except for in the designated swim areas, which are along the Lake’s coastline. If a person is in the water for recreational reasons anywhere that is not a designated swim zone, they are supposed to wear a life jacket, according to the rules in the policy.

When Rivera’s son was found on the rental boat after they didn’t return it on time, he was wearing a life jacket. An adult-sized life jacket was also on the boat, causing investigators to believe Rivera was not wearing hers when she went in the water, according to the New York Post.

Rivera’s Family Has Had Emotional Trips to The Lake As They Wait for Answers

Rivera’s family is anxiously awaiting any news, as photos of a man said to be of her dad swimming in the lake to look for her are posted on Twitter. Rivera’s ex-husband and the father of her son, Ryan Dorsey, has also been seen at the lake, TMZ reported.

According to People, a source who was close to Rivera told them, “the family is waiting for answers as investigators continue to search the huge lake. Nobody has heard anything. Everybody is in a wait-and-see pattern and trying to figure out exactly what happened.”

A woman who says she’s a friend of Rivera Tweeted that she is trying to gather people to do their own foot search since they’re feeling so “helpless.”

But the Sheriff’s Office Tweeted back, saying its not safe for non-trained professionals and, “We don’t want to have to rescue you.”

