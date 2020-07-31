Netflix, August 2020: What Is New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

Netflix continues to hook its audience with an ever-changing flow of movies and shows for consumers to watch and enjoy. Each month, the streaming platform adds and takes away a number of titles to keep the content they offer fresh and exciting for the people watching at home.

Read on for what you can expect to find on Netflix in August, and what will be leaving by the end of the month.

What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2020?

With August comes a lot of new additions to the Netflix library, including Netflix original series, movies, and documentaries. Here’s the complete list of titles coming to Netflix in August, and the dates they arrive so you can plan your binge watching accordinging:

August 1 – A Knight’s Tale, Acts of Violence, The Addams Family (1991), An Education, Being John Malkovich, Death at a Funeral, Dennis the Menace, Elizabeth Harvest, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Hardcore Henry, Iron Man Armored Adventures (Seasons 1 & 2), Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Mad Max (1979), Mr. Deeds, My Perfect Landing (Season 1), Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1), The NeverEnding Story, The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter, The Next Step (Season 6), Nights in Rodanthe, Ocean’s Thirteen, Ocean’s Twelve, Operation Ouch (Season 1), Operation Ouch: Special, Remember Me, Seabiscuit, Super Monsters: The New Class, Toradora! (Season 1), Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2), The Ugly Truth, What Keeps You Alive

August 2 – Almost Love, Connected

August 3 – Immigration Nation

August 4 – A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp, Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave, Mundo Mistério, Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

August 5 – Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood, World’s Most Wanted

August 6 – The Rain (Season 3), The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

August 7 – Alta Mar/High Seas (Season 3), Berlin, Berlin, The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space, ¡Nailed It! México (Season 2), The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2), Selling Sunset (Season 3), Sing On! Germany, Tiny Creatures, Wizards: Tales of Arcadia, Word Party Songs, Work It

August 8 – The Promise, We Summon the Darkness

August 10 – Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event, Nightcrawler

August 11 – Mr. Peabody & Sherman, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

August 12 – Scary Movie 5, (Un)Well

August 13 – Safety Not Guaranteed, Une fille facile

August 14 – 3% (Season 4), El robo del siglo, Fearless, Glow Up (Season 2), Project Power, The Legend of Korra (Books One to Four), Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun, Teenage Bounty Hunters

August 15 – Rita (Season 5), Stranger (Season 2)

August 16 – Johnny English, Les Misérables (2012)

August 17 – Crazy Awesome Teachers, Drunk Parents, Glitch Techs (Season 2)

August 19 – Crímenes de familia, DeMarcus Family Rules, High Score

August 20 – Biohackers, Good Kisser, Great Pretender, John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

August 21 – Alien TV, Fuego negro, Hoops, Lucifer (Season 5), Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3), The Sleepover

August 23 – 1BR, Septembers of Shiraz

August 25 – Emily’s Wonder Lab, Trinkets (Season 2)

August 26 – Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, La venganza de Analía, Million Dollar Beach House, Rising Phoenix

August 27 – Aggretsuko (Season 3), Retsuko the Red Panda, The Bridge Curse, The Frozen Ground

August 28 – All Together Now, Cobra Kai (Seasons 1 & 2), I AM A KILLER: Released, Orígenes secretos

August 31 – Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace

What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2020?

For a number of movies and shows available on the platform, their time is coming to an end. To make room for new content, Netflix is dropping the following titles throughout the month of August:

August 1 – Skins (Volume 1-7)

August 3 – Love (2015), Paranormal Survivor (Season 1-2)

August 7 – 6 Days, Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, St. Agatha

August 14 – Adventures in Public School, Being AP, Goon

August 18 – The Incident

August 19 – Some Kind of Beautiful

August 20 – Bad Rap

August 21 – Just Go With It

August 23 – Fanatic

August 25 – Blue Is the Warmest Color

August 28 – Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown, The Wicker Man

August 31 – Bad Boys, Bad Boys II, Candyman, Child’s Play, Clueless, Failure to Launch, Get Him to the Greek, Groundhog Day, He’s Just Not That Into You, Jerry Maguire, The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, The Karate Kid Part III,The Lake House, Life as We Know It, Murder Party, Observe and Report, One Day, Public Enemies, Rugrats Go Wild, School Daze, Tootsie, United 93, V for Vendetta, Valentine’s Day

