Nick Cannon Reacts to Backlash From ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Video

TV personality Nick Cannon issued a statement on Monday after he received backlash for his “I Can’t Breathe” video. Cannon released the clip in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, but some people criticized the star for making the video after he apologized for offensive comments he made about the Jewish community during a podcast interview with Richard Griffin. His remarks led to him being fired by media giant ViacomCBS, who Cannon had worked with for more than 20 years.

“While y’all keep talking… I will keep reading. But trust, my third eye is paying attention,” he wrote on social media. “Education is key so my weekly book reports will still be delivered on these by the end of the week. #stayfocused”

The day before, he shared the “I Can’t Breathe” video on Instagram in multiple clips. For the caption, he outlined the text spoken.

“I Can’t Breathe… Again! Gaht Damn!! I can’t breathe! Our voices have been quarantined COVID 19-60s to 1619. Jamestown choked me, sold me, shackles hold me tightly, by my neck and I can’t breathe… Again,” wrote Cannon. “2020 ain’t no f***ing vision, on your Tell-Lie-Vision, of why I’m living as a prejudged Villain! CNN, FOX news commentating and debating, while I can’t fucking breathe… Again!!!”

“How many times I gotta say this! I’m Taking the gloves off Because Racism is the main deadliness that’s contagious! I just got diagnosed and received a degree in criminology but fuck your education,” Cannon continued. “I don’t want to learn shit from a nation that’s racist.”

Cannon Apologized For His Anti-Semitic Comments

After facing backlash for his comments, Cannon issued an apology on social media. “First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” he wrote in part of his statement. “They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.”

“While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement,” he continued.

To continue learning, Cannon said he was meeting with Rabbis and Jewish leaders to understand more. “I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward,” he wrote.

Jay Electronica Claims Rabbi Lied to Cannon About Judaism

Jay Electronica lashed out at Rabbi Abraham Cooper after Cannon met with the religious leader to understand more about Judaism. “Rabbi Abraham Cooper is a COWARD who LIED to our brother Nick Canon about the history of the caucasian race. Ask him does he stand behind the VILE TEACHINGS of the Talmud? Don’t be a coward next time Cooper you DEVIL,” he tweeted on Saturday.

The rapper then lauded Louis Farrakhan, who has has been slammed for anti-Semitic and homophobic remarks. “Sit down w The Hon. Louis Farrakhan or The Exec Council of The NOI and defend your claims and prove us wrong,” he wrote. “WE are INDEED THE TRUE Children of Israel. And you are an imposter and birthright stealer as described in the scriptures. The ADL, THE WEISENHALL CENTER… BRING EM OUT.”

READ NEXT: Nick Cannon Mourns Rapper Ryan Bowers’ Death at 24