Nick Cannon Mourns Rapper Ryan Bowers’ Death at 24

Nick Cannon broke his social media silence to mourn the death of rapper Ryan Bowers, who died by suicide at 24 years old. The up-and-coming San Diego rapper was shot by police while armed with a knife in January 2019. Cannon confirmed Bowers’ death and said he was dealing with suicidal thoughts himself following the wake of his own controversy.

“Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse… 2020 is definitely the most fucked up year I’ve ever witnessed!” Cannon wrote on Instagram. “After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it.”

Bowers Was in Life-Threatening Condition After Being Shot by Police

Police were called in January 2019 after Bowers allegedly used a knife to slash his own throat. A family member allowed authorities to enter the home and when the confronted Bowers, he pointed a knife at authorities. That’s when police fired and hit Bowers in the upper body, Fox San Diego reported at the time. He was in life-threatening condition, but later recovered and started making music again.

“I’ve said it once and I will say it again, this was the strongest dude I’ve ever met! Just over a year ago a San Diego Police Officer rushed in his home and unjustifiably shot him placing him in a coma for months,” Cannon wrote on Instagram. “I stood by his bedside and promised him that if he made it out & fought the good fight that I would make his dream come true and put his album out and share his story with the world.”

Cannon said he felt like he let Bowers down. “Paying for lawyers, putting money in his pocket, even putting the music together all meant nothing because I feel like I failed my little brother,” he said. “The Cops will get away with shooting another kid, everyone will just look at this as yet another loving farewell post, but to me @ryanbowersob was so much more than that.”

Cannon wrote that Bowers put things into perspective for him. He explained that the picture he posted was from Bowers first show back and the last time they saw each other. Cannon asked Bowers to forgive him, saying if he wasn’t involved in his own controversy he might have been able to be there for his friend.

“I am certain that your energy will never die and your Spirit is eternal, so I ask you still to forgive me for letting you down Warrior,” he wrote. “I can’t help but think if I wasn’t so engulfed in my own bullshit I could’ve been there for you when you finally took your life after several attempts… F*** this place!!”

Cannon Worried Fans With Alarming Tweets of His Own

As referenced in his post about Bowers death, Cannon said he had been struggling after making anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast in June, which led to him being fired by ViacomCBS after more than 20 years with the media giant. After facing a large backlash, Cannon apologized to the Jewish community for his offensive comments, only to face another backlash from fans who didn’t think he should have said he was sorry.

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth,” he tweeted. “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

He later issued a heartfelt apology to the Jewish community, saying he was working with Rabbis to learn more. “I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from,” he wrote. “I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. They provide free 24/7, private help.

