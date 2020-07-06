Nick Cordero Dead: Broadway & TV Star Dies of Coronavirus at 41

Nick Cordero, the Tony-Award winning actor who starred on Broadway’s Waitress and Rock of Ages, as well as the TV series Blue Bloods, died from coronavirus complications on July 5. He was 41.

Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, celebrity fitness trainer, and mother of their 1-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo, confirmed the news via Instagram. She wrote, “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

⠀

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere,” Kloots continued. “My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

While it was miraculous that Cordero woke up after being in a medically induced coma for six weeks due to complications from coronavirus, the Broadway star’s journey back to health never stopped being an uphill battle.

Kloots, who’s been a warrior of hope and faith throughout the past few months, seemed to know the end was near on June 3. Kloots wrote, “I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes.”

“He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day,” she continued. “Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick.”

On July 2, which was Cordero’s 91st day in the hospital, Kloots opened up about how doctors told Kloots at least four times, but that he seemed to be making progress. “He’s stable… He can still open his eyes, and when he is alert and awake, he’ll answer commands by looking up or down, yes or no questions,” Kloots said. “When I’m asking him, he will even try to smile or move his jaw. The nurses have all said that he answers my questions the best.”

Kloots thanked the doctor who’s been taking care of Cordero in the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles over the past few months. She wrote, “To Nick’s extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough.”

Here’s what you need to know about Nick Cordero:

1. Cordero Did Not Have Any Underlying Health Conditions Prior to Contracting COVID-19



While Cordero spent 42 days in a medically induced coma at Cedar Sinai’s intensive care unit, he needed his right leg amputated due to blood clots. While doctors were able to get COVID-19 out of his system, Cordero continued to suffer from lung infections that stem from spending such prolonged time in the hospital.

What Kloots wanted everyone to know by sharing Cordero’s story was that he did not have any underlying health issues before contracting coronavirus.

Kloots wrote on Instagram:

Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19, but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini-strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to [remove] an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a [fasciotomy] to relieve pressure on the leg, amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a [sepsis] infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. This disease does not only [affect] old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41-year-old man!

2. Cordero’s Right Leg Was Amputated In An Effort To Save His Life



Back in April, Kloots mentioned Cordero was having flood issues. She said on Instagram, “We got a phone call saying one of the cannulas for the ECMO was stopping blood flow to his right leg and they had to go into immediate surgery to save the blood flow to his leg.”

On April 17, Kloots revealed how doctors were treating Cordero with blood thinners to help ease the clotting in Cordero’s right leg, but that the blood thinners were now causing issues with his blood pressure, which could lead to internal bleeding in his intestines.

Therefore, “We took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause the clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today.” Cordero thankfully survived the surgery and remained in intensive care while recuperating.

3. Cordero Won A Tony Award for His Performance in ‘Bullets Over Broadway’ & Starred On Numerous TV Series



Born on September 17, 1979, Cordero, who grew up in Hamilton in Ontario, Canada, studied acting at Ryerson University. Cordero was honored with a Drama Desk Award for his role as Sonny in A Bronx Tale: The Musical and won a Tony Award in 2014 for his role as Cheech in Bullets Over Broadway. He also starred as Earl in Waitress and Dennis Dupree in Rock of Ages.

The performer also had a successful career on the silver screen. In addition to playing Victor Lugo on Blue Bloods, Cordero guest-starred on Lilyhammer, and two episodes on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. As for his film work, according to IMDB, his latest role was in the 2019 movie Mob Town, which co-starred David Arquette and Jamie Lynn-Sigler. He played the role, Pete Ruggieri, in the Gambino crime boss movie, Inside Game.

Cordero appeared in the 2017 film, Going In Style, which was directed by Zach Braff, and starred Michael Cain, Alan Arkin, Ann-Margaret, and Morgan Freeman.

4. Kloots Stayed In Zach Braff’s Guest Home While Cordero Remained in the Hospital

Cordero and his wife, who tied the know in 2017 were nothing short of relationship goals. He continuously posted tributes to his talented wife and captioned photos merely saying “#lucky” and “My Valentine for life. Thank you for making this ride so much fun. There’s no one I’d rather share it with. I love you.”

When the couple announced they were expecting, Cordero was over the moon with excitement. He wrote on Instagram back in 2018, “We’re extra thankful this year. Amanda and I are excited to announce that we’re having a baby boy!!!! Lil Cordero will be here June, and we couldn’t be happier. We’ve always wanted to be parents, so this is the greatest gift. Wishing everyone out there a safe and Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours.”

The couple recently bought a home together in Los Angeles after relocating from New York, but because their new house was not ready before Cordero was hospitalized, one of his best friends, actor Zach Braff, opened his guest home to Kloots. It was a perfect solution amid coronavirus, as Kloots was able to stay a safe distance away from Braff while taking care of her son, and it allowed her space to have her family stay with her during this incredibly stressful time.

5. Tributes to Cordero & Well-Wishes To Kloots Poured In On Social Media



Before Cordero passed, Kloots was brought to tears by all the love and support she received online. “I can’t tell you again, thank you so much for all of the DMs and the text messages,” she said. “I apologize for not getting back to any of you but I promise you that they’re not going unnoticed.”

Cordero spent a total of 95 days in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, and Kloots thanked everyone who’s helped her throughout this tireless and heartbreaking situation.

She wrote on Instagram after he passed, “I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3 p.m. every day as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, ‘They’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man.'”

#NickCordero. 😞 Sending prayers, light and such love to Amanda and the entire family. There are no words. 💔 — Josh Grisetti (@JoshGrisetti) July 6, 2020

READ NEXT: UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father & Trainer Abdulmanap Dies at 57