Nicole Thea Dead: Pregnant YouTube Star Dies Along With Unborn Son

Nicole Thea, a British dancer, Instagram star and YouTuber, died on Saturday morning. The 24-year-old was pregnant at the time of her death and just weeks away from her due date. Her death was announced by her family on Instagram, in a post that said Thea and her partner Global Boga had named their unborn son Reign.

The post reads: “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx.”

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Thea Was a Dancer, Instagram Influencer, YouTuber & Soon-to-Be Mother

Thea was an Instagram influencer with over 111,000 followers. She had been posting frequent updates and photoshoots throughout her pregnancy, many of them featuring her partner, Global Boga. Boga, whose real name is Jeffery Frimpong, is also a dancer and a member of Ghana Boyz. According to the Daily Star, the two met at a dance rehearsal and Boga said Thea “came in like an angel.”

Thea also frequently shared videos of her choreography and dancing on Instagram as well as on her YouTube channel, which has received over 4 million views. Her latest video was posted on Sunday afternoon, a day after her death. According to Thea’s family’s tribute on her Instagram, Boga made the decision to continue with Thea’s pre-scheduled posts. The video shows Thea during a pregnancy shoot getting into a bath full of milk:

GOT IN A BATH FULL OF MILK! *BTS PREGNANCY SHOOT

A day before her death, Boga posted a video on his Instagram showing him dancing with a stroller. He wrote as the caption, “If you believe children are BIG BLESSINGS from God drop some ‘Rrrrrrr’ I Can’t wait to be taking my son to the parks & Playground.”

Tributes Poured in on Social Media Following News of the YouTuber’s Death

Many people took to social media to share their grief at Thea’s passing and express how much she meant to her fans. Artist Ezi Emela wrote, “Dam RIP Nicole Thea you will be truly missed. There’s a lot I can thank you for, such a funny passionate soul. Can’t even believe this.” Another user wrote, “Idk [what] to say, this is so heartbreaking. Nicole Thea inspired me so much and will be forever missed by all her supporters. #staystrongboga.”

One person shared a video Thea posted on May 30 when she was 7 months pregnant, showing Thea and Boga dancing together:

Nah man . This is so fxcking sad . The excitement they had when it came to this baby 😢. My heart really hurts for Boga and their families 💔🙏🏽.

RIP to Nicole Thea and their lil baby Reign 💔. 2020 really been taken the fucking piss . https://t.co/SQMwkvzzxx — Tasha.N (@Talkthattalk09) July 12, 2020

The user wrote: “Nah man. This is so f**king sad. The excitement they had when it came to this baby. My heart really hurts for Boga and their families. RIP to Nicole Thea and their lil baby Reign.”

