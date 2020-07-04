NSYNC Band Members Today: Where Are They Now in 2020?

The five members of NSYNC have moved well beyond their boy band days tainted by mogul Lou Pearlman, many of them forming solo careers and landing prominent acting gigs. Each of the band members today has found love, and three of them are married.

Pearlman was convicted of fraud for swindling millions of dollars from thousands of investors, many of whom were retirees living in Florida, according to court documents filed in his case. Pearlman died in federal prison at the age of 62.

The story of the fraud aired in a two-hour special of 20/20 Friday, December 13, 2019 in its episode, “The Hitman: From Pop to Prison.” The episode is airing again tonight, Friday July 3, 2020, at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lance Bass Is Married & Is Trying to Start a Family With His Husband, Michael Turchin

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, are persevering at their dream to start a family after several failed attempts, the most recent of those announced in March, 2020. Bass told E! News in August 2019 they are hopeful to have twins. At the time, they were on their seventh egg donor and optimistic about a pregnancy.

“We’re getting close” he said on the show. “I know we keep saying this every time I come on your show….It’s been a process. You know, we went through seven donors, but this seventh one looks like it worked! So, hopefully in the next few weeks I’ll be able to announce some nice celebration. They will be here next–I say ‘they’ because, of course, we’re trying to go for twins, but that’s, you know, still up in the air. But yeah, so next year, 2020 babies!”

Now, Bass and Turchin are dealing with the loss of their surrogate mother’s 8-week pregnancy. They were planning for a baby boy. Bass and his husband announced in March, 2020, the surrogate mother lost the baby several months earlier.

“We unfortunately lost him after eight weeks, which happens to pretty much everyone when you’re going through IVF. I didn’t even know that as we were going through this, but we’ve met so many great couples who have the same story,” Bass told ET. “So, you do feel a lot of support knowing other people have gone through it.”

He told E! News he can’t wait to be a father and that Turchin “is going to be the best dad.”

“I’ve been ready, are you kidding me?” Bass said of bringing children into his home. “It’s been delayed so much. Like, I’m just kind of like itching to be a dad. You know, I’m 40 now. So, I mean, it’s time. I’ve been waiting for this.”

The IVF and surrogate process can be painstaking, Bass said, but called it “a beautiful gift.”

“It’s quite the process” he said. “We had no idea what we were getting into. But it’s a beautiful experience. The love that is surrounded with IVF—from the doctors to the surrogate—it’s a beautiful gift.”

Read more about his life today here.

Justin Timberlake Had a Successful Solo & Acting Career, & Married Jessica Biel in 2012

Justin Timberlake became one of the most recognizable faces of NSYNC when he launched his solo career in 2002. His first solo album, Justified, featured hits “Rock Your Body” and “Cry Me a River.” It sold 7 million copies worldwide, according to Biography. He launched his acting career in 2006, but finally made his name on the big screen in 2010 with “The Social Network.” He went onto star in “Bad Teacher” with Cameron Diaz, “Friends With Benefits” with Mila Kunis and “In Time” with Amanda Seyfried in 2011. Most recently, Timberlake starred in the “Trolls” movies with Anna Kendrick.

Timberlake married Jessica Biel in 2012, and they welcomed their son into the family in 2015. Today, Silas Randall Timberlake is 5 years old. His famous parents keep him out of the public eye as much as possible. Timberlake sometimes shares photos of his son on Instagram, but he usually keeps his face hidden.

He shared a photo of himself with Silas on Father’s Day, 2020. He said he teaches his son about racial equality, and encouraged other dads to do the same.

He wrote:

Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin. We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle. And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country… I’m reminded today that the first lessons start at home. Im grateful for both of my dads and my mother for teaching me those lessons from the beginning. And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn’t learned. I pray for that humility with my own son. I’m grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I’m grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back. ⠀

⠀

Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover. There’s more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours.

Joey Fatone Announced His Divorce in 2019 & a Relationship With Girlfriend Izabel Araujo

Joey Fatone was married for 15 years to Kelly Baldwin and filed for divorce in May, 2019. The two were high school sweethearts, and were married in June 2004. They had two daughters together. Although the divorce filing happened in 2019, they were separated for years.

“I was, at one point, married, and now I am separated, going through a divorce,” he told Us Weekly.

He also announced at the time that he had been dating Izabel Araujo since October 2014. The two attended the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards together shortly before the announcement.

He posted a photo of himself with Araujo on Valentine’s Day, 2020.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my Lois lane @missizzybela even though I may not be super at times and I can be cold as steel U tend to make me weak like kryptonite when I am around you 😜😘love you !” he wrote.

Chris Kirkpatrick Is Married With a Son & Largely Stays Out of the Limelight

Chris Kirkpatrick landed a few TV gigs after his time with NSYNC, but has largely stayed out of the limelight. In 2007, he starred in reality show “Mission: Man Band,” and later competed on “Gone Country” in 2008. His most prominent TV role was as a voice actor, playing Chip Skylark on “Fairly Oddparents.”

Kirkpatrick tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Karly Skladany on November 2, 2013. The couple has one son together, Nash, who is 2 years old. The family lives in Nashville, Tennessee. Earlier this week, he posted a photo of himself as a young child next to a photo of his son, and marveled at their resemblance.

“My sister @itskateford sent this to me! I think he might be my son!!!” he wrote.

He also hosts “Pop Trivia Night” on Instagram every Monday night, where fans can earn prizes from his personal collection.

JC Sanchez Never Married & Has Been Dating Girlfriend Jennifer HuYoung for 6 Years

JC Sanchez is the only member of NSYNC to never marry, but he has been in a long-term relationship with girlfriend Jennifer HuYoung for more than six years. He made a sweet post to his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day, 2019.

“This I promise you…when you share your love, #yourloveisheroic and that’s why we love @uheroes and what they do everyday to try and make the world better through selflessness and compassion. Happy Valentines Day,” he wrote.

He got nostalgic about his boy band days in a post March 21, 2020, the 20th anniversary of the “No Strings Attached” release.

“Happy 20th birthday, No Strings Attached. Thank you to everyone who made this album such an important and successful part of our career. Today, we bring you our latest capsule collection, available for a limited time at nsync.com. We hope listening back to this album brings back lots of great memories. Thank you for your continued support!” he wrote on Instagram.