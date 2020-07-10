O’Riley’s Irish Pub Is Featured on ‘Undercover Chef’

On the second-ever episode of Food Network’s Undercover Chef, Mark Estee and crew travel to Pensacola, Florida to help the owners of O’Riley’s Irish Pub.

According to the episode synopsis, “Chef Mark Estee travels to Pensacola, FL, to help O’Riley’s, an Irish pub that is down on its luck after converting to a restaurant. While undercover, Mark finds a power struggle playing out behind the scenes and a staff on the brink of rebellion.”

O’Riley’s Irish Pub was opened in July 2013 in downtown Pensacola, but the other location of the restaurant has been a Pensacola tradition for over 40 years according to the restaurant’s website.

The Pub Has an Award-Winning Food Menu

According to the website, O’Riley’s Irish Pub has an award-winning food menu alongside its elaborate beer and spirits selection. The pub also features billiard tables, a small private bar, steel-tip darts and outdoor seating locations.

The food menu currently includes Pub Bites, which include chicken wings, calamari, cajun eggrolls, potato skins and more, as well as Pub Fare including corned beef reuben burritos, shepherd’s pie, pulled pork sliders, fish and chips, bangers and mash and steak sliders. They have a selection of burgers and steak and seafood platters as well.

When it comes to desserts and spiked coffee, the pub offers O’Riley’s famous bread pudding, seasonal cheesecake, Tully Irish coffee, a nutty Irishman and Kahlua Irish cream.

The full menu for O’Riley’s Irish Pub as well as a list of upcoming events is available online.

O’Riley’s Irish Pub’s Downtown Location Has Positive Reviews

Reviews for the downtown location of O’Riley’s Irish Pub are generally positive across review platforms like Google Reviews, Facebook and Yelp.

The pub has a 4.4-star rating on Google Reviews based on 1,424 reviews. Most of the recent reviews mention good food and good service, though some have mentioned slower service or rude bartenders.

One user wrote, “Always good. My favorite restaurant bar in Pensacola.”

On Facebook, the downtown location has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating based on the opinion of 380 people. The most recent review at the time of writing was negative, with the reviewer saying that they walked in at 10:49 and the staff rudely informed them that they are not open until 11:00.

The majority of recent reviews on the platform, however, are positive. One user wrote, “The beers are plenty. The food is top notch. And the inside restrooms are open.” Another reviewer wrote that the drinks are good and food is delicious.

On Yelp, the ratings are still positive, with the downtown Irish Pub earning a 3.5-star rating based on 114 reviews. Seven of the reviews on Yelp have been left in 2020, and two of those reviews are positive.

One user wrote, “I give them a 5 star one because I love bar food and they have absolutely the BEST parking is very convenient absolutely love the outdoor seating and since I’m a smoker they actually let you smoke outside.”

Another user wrote, “The service was terrible! We went for the oyster bash and had to have someone else tell our waitress we wanted the oysters. Probably won’t be back for food at all because of the service. However the oysters themselves once we got them were fabulous.”

Tune into Undercover Chef at 10 p.m. on the Food Network to see Mark Estee go undercover at O’Riley’s Irish Pub.

