Is Panera Bread Open or Closed on the 4th of July 2020?

Panera Bread is OPEN on the 4th of July this year, so if you’re craving a snack on your way to Independence Day celebrations, Panera has you covered. The bakery chain only closes for three holidays each year – Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, although the restaurant occasionally has reduced hours for other holidays.

However, because most Panera Bread restaurants are chain-operated, specific hours vary from store to store, according to the Panera Bread website. “To find the hours for your neighborhood Panera Bread, please begin the process of placing an order here. Once you select a location and date/time, you will see more specific hours of operation, including holiday hours,” the site states.

The bakery chain is typically open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m, Monday through Sunday, although some restaurants may have adjusted hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find the hours and locations for your local Panera Bread restaurant by clicking here. Keep reading for details on Panera Bread’s holiday hours of operation:

Panera Bread Only Closes on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving & Christmas Each Year

According to Store Holiday Hours, Panera Bread is generally open on most major and minor holidays, although some holidays may have reduced hours, depending on your location. You can check out the full list below, courtesy of Store Holiday Hours:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

There has been some confusion about Panera Bread’s holiday hours over the years, despite Store Holiday Hours’ “confirmed” holiday schedule. Some sites claim Panera Bread is open 365 days a year, while others claim the store is only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. However, Heavy has confirmed with several Panera stores and representatives that the chain is only closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Easter Sunday each year.

Because of the confusion with Panera’s holiday hours, we again recommend calling your local restaurant to confirm their holiday schedule before wasting a trip to the bakery. You can click here to find phone numbers for the restaurant nearest you.

Panera Bread is Implementing New Safety Measures to Protect Customers & Employees From the Coronavirus

Like most restaurants and businesses in the service industry, Panera Bread has been implementing new safety precautions and protocols in order to protect customers and employees from the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus. The bakery chain is currently offering no-contact delivery, curbside pickup, and contactless drive-thru services during the pandemic.

“Our Panera Family is just that—a family made up of associates, guests and the communities we serve,” the website reads. “Panera is here to help provide good, wholesome meals during this challenging time, and the health, safety and overall well-being of our family, and yours, is always our top priority.”

The statement continues, “We are taking extraordinary precautions to ensure we can continue to safely serve our communities with their Panera favorites at home. We believe good food should be accessible to all, and Panera can help people with an easy, wholesome meal everyone will love during these trying times.”