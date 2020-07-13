How Adrienne Maloof Reacted To Ex Paul Nassif’s Baby News

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof’s ex-husband, Paul Nassif, is expecting a baby with his wife, Brittany Patakos. In a sweet Instagram post on April 15, 2020, Nassif announced the pregnancy, writing in the caption, “I’m so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world… October can’t come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it’s going to be a surprise for me)! All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up. There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it’s my baby. ❤️” In another Instagram post, Nassif announced that they were expecting a girl.

In an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish in May 2020, Nassif shared how his ex-wife, Adrienne Maloof, reacted to the news. “I kind of haven’t really discussed that with her. I mean she knows, obviously. She said ‘congratulations’ to both of us. So, I think a ‘congratulations’ is probably a good thing to say. But I haven’t really discussed.” Nassif said.

Maloof and Nassif split in 2012, and divorced in 2013, according to Bravo. They had three children together, 16-year-old Gavin and 13-year-old twins Colin and Christian.

The Couple Got Married In Greece

According to Bravo, the couple got married in Santorini, Greece, in October 2019. Their official ceremony was in Los Angeles with their friends and family on September 28, 2019, but they celebrated with a Grecian ceremony. Their ceremony in Greece had 65 guests, according to Bravo.

In a statement to E! News, Patakos said, “To have so many loved ones is the greatest gift. The Greek people welcomed us with open arms and made us feel truly at home. The perfect weather and island made a spectacular backdrop for the moments we will cherish for the rest of our lives. This was the most exciting start to our marriage. We are so thrilled to share our lives together.”

Nassif Is Still Close With Former Real Housewives Castmates, Heather and Terry Dubrow

It appears as if Paul Nassif is still close with fellow “Real Housewives” castmates, Heather and Terry Dubrow. Nassif and Dubrow star together on E!’s hit show, Botched, where the two plastic surgeons try to fix previous plastic surgery on patients that have gone wrong. According to Bravo, the Dubrow’s attended the couple’s wedding ceremony in Los Angeles in 2019.

In a November 3, 2019, Instagram post, Heather Dubrow shared an Instagram photo of the two families out to dinner in New York City. In the caption, Dubrow wrote, “So much fun with my love @drdubrow and his OTHER love @drpaulnassif and @brittanypattakos . Oh … and he PAID !!! #hellfreezingover @ilmulinonewyork @baccarathotels @botchedtv”

On the photo, Nassif commented, “Love u guys! Great evening!”

