Phaedra Parks Says Divorce from Apollo Nida Made Her Scared of Dating

In a recent sneak preview for the July 16, 2020, episode of Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks says that she is afraid to open up with her new boyfriend, Medina Islam. And, some of that may have to do with her divorce from ex-husband, Apollo Nida. Parks and Nida got divorced in 2014, and have two children together.

In the clip, Parks said that she went through a “horrific divorce,” and didn’t date for “four and a half years” after that. “So, I’m just afraid, I’m scared,” Parks said, “I’ve been in the war with men.”

Also in the clip, Parks talks about her previous relationship. “My previous relationship with [Tone Kapone], we dated and it was very passionate, very physical and I found that when I got into that sort of passionate place with a person, sometimes you don’t get to know them on a true intimate level,” Parks explained, “Intimacy has so much more to do with knowing someone versus knowing them in a sexual manner, so, I wanted to give this relationship a really good chance of survival and I didn’t want to be blinded by passion.”

Parks Revealed She and Islam Have Yet To Have Sex

In another sneak peek of Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition, Parks reveals that she and Islam have yet to have sex. “We’re at Marriage Boot Camp because our relationship might have a few hiccups,” Parks is heard saying in the preview, “I’m definitely an over-achiever because I’m a perfectionist. So I need him to man up.”

Islam seems to agree in the previews, admitting that he doesn’t always know how Parks feels. “One of my biggest problems is intimacy, not just sex — intimacy, affection, attentiveness.” Islam said.

Based on these two clips, the couple will be trying to work through their intimacy issues during this season of Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition.

Islam Hasn’t Met Parks’ Kids Yet

In a June 30, 2020 article, Parks revealed to Us Weekly that she has not introduced her two sons, Dylan, 7, and Ayden, 10 to her boyfriend. Parks explained that she doesn’t want to introduce her children to someone who she isn’t married to. “I have very, very strict standards about me and my kids,” Parks said to Us Weekly, ” “They haven’t met. They’ve seen him on FaceTime. They’ve obviously talked a little bit, but as far as in person, not until we set a date for our wedding.”

In the interview, Parks revealed that Islam has children as well. “He has a daughter, so we are both very respectful of each other as parents,” Parks told Us Weekly, “That’s what really made me gravitate toward him because he had no issues with my stance on being in my children’s life at a certain point. I don’t think that you should just bring in a lot of random people. I’m very private because I have to be protective.”

