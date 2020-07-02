Where Is RHOA Phaedra Parks’ Ex-Husband Apollo Nida Today?

In 2014, former Real Housewife of Atlanta Phaedra Parks divorced her husband, Apollo Nida after five years of marriage, according to Bravo. Throughout the seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta, where Parks appeared, viewers got a glimpse into their relationship as it was captured on camera. The couple has two children together, Ayden, 10, and Dylan, 7.

According to Bravo, Parks met Nida in 1995 because he flagged down her car on a highway in Atlanta, Georgia. “He saw me, flagged me down, we met, and he followed me home and walked up to my doorstep and said, ‘Hey, I want you to be my girlfriend.’ And so that’s how we got together,” Parks shared.

Of Nida, Parks said to Bravo that “Apollo was extremely nice, always very generous, just a really good guy.” So, what’s Nida been up to since the couple divorced?

Nida Faced Legal Woes

Before the couple was married, Nida served a six-year prison sentence in the early 2000s for his connection with a car theft scheme, according to Bravo. However, this did not bother Parks, as she said that after his prison sentence, it seemed like he had matured and changed a lot during his time away.

Unfortunately, Nida encountered some trouble with the law again later in life–this time, during their marriage. According to Essence, Nida was sentenced to five years in prison in 2014 because he was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud charges. Nida was also ordered to remit $1.9 million.

When Nida was released from prison in June 2019, he began living in a halfway house. However, Nida was arrested again just nine days after his initial release. According to Bravo, Nida had allegedly broken a “technical condition of his release.” Thankfully, Nida was released shortly thereafter in July 2019.

Nida Is Engaged

After getting divorced from Parks, Nida was able to find love again with his fiancé, Sherien Almufti. According to Bravo, Almufti visited him in prison and was there to pick him up when he was released. The two love to post photos of each other on their Instagram pages, and as seen on Nida’s Instagram, the two have been quarantining together during this time.

In a January 12, 2020, Instagram post, Nida posed with Almufti, writing the caption, “the life & feeling @queensherien gives me. I thank GOD daily for you. NOTHING BUT GREAT TIMES AHEAD OF US. THANKS FOR YOUR LOVE.”

The feeling is more than mutual for Almufti–in a November 2019 Instagram post, she wished Nida a happy birthday, writing, “screaming HapPy FreaKing BiRthDay to this stud muffin @apollonida03 Damn baby you age like fine wine. This has been a hell of a journey for you but you made it sweetie! Now finally let’s celebrate your born day #free and surrounded by love & positivity. Wishing you many more years of health, love and prosperity!!! I love you baby #happybirthdaytoyou #scorpioseason”

