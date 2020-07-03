Phaedra Parks’ Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Phaedra Parks is a former member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, appearing on seasons 3-9. Although she was since fired from the show, viewers were able to see much of her life throughout the years, including her marriage to ex-husband Apollo Nida and the birth of her two children.

Even though Parks is no longer on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she still lives her life somewhat in the public eye. Parks is appearing on Season 17 of Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition, which will be her first return to reality TV since RHOA. Parks also has a large following on social media, with over 2.6 million followers on her Instagram page.

But what about Parks’ family? Read on to learn more about Phaedra Parks’ family:

1. Phaedra Parks Has Two Sons

Parks has two sons, Ayden Nida, 10, and Dylan Nida, 7. The father of her children is her ex-husband, Apollo Nida. Parks is extremely close and protective of her sons, and posts many photos of the family together on Instagram, sharing cute captions. Parks likes to travel with her sons, and especially enjoys going to the beach with them.

Because of her ex-husband Apollo Nida’s legal woes, Parks has primary custody of the kids, according to Bravo. Last summer 2019, Parks shared in an interview with Daily Mail TV, “My sons have been through a lot, they’ve seen a lot of good things, they’ve seen a lot of bad things and nobody’s life is going to be perfect, so we’re just going to continue and keep our schedules as they have been and we’re going to hope and pray that Apollo can get it together.”

2. Phaedra Parks Is Divorced

Parks divorced her husband, Apollo Nida, in 2014. Unfortunately, Nida encountered some trouble with the law during their marriage, which was a factor that swayed their divorce. According to Essence, Nida was sentenced to five years in prison in 2014 because he was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud charges. Nida was also ordered to remit $1.9 million.

However, Nida has moved on from Parks and is since engaged to a woman named Sherien Almufti. According to Bravo, Almufti visited him in prison and was there to pick him up when he was released. The two post a lot of photos together on social media.

3. Phaedra Parks Has a New Boyfriend

It looks like Parks’ ex-husband isn’t the only one that’s found love…so has Parks herself.

Parks is currently dating Los-Angeles based actor, Medina Islam. According to Bravo, the couple met in July 2019, and made their relationship official in September 2019. Apparently, the two met through a mutual friend, after Islam sent Parks a message on a dating app that she never ended up seeing. The two will appear on Season 17 of Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition on July 2 at 9/8c, where viewers will be able to see the behind-the-scenes of their relationship.

Islam has one daughter himself, Parks revealed in June 2020 to Us Weekly.

4. Phaedra Parks Is Close To Her Family

Phaedra Parks seems to be close to her family, as she has posted many pictures with her brother, mother, and father on her Instagram page. In an August 10, 2019 post, Parks posted a photo with her kids and brother, Jacques Parks, writing the caption, “#HappyBirthday @hlparks from your #nephews! You are the #best #uncle in the world. #familyfirst #brother #leo”

On Mother’s Day 2020, Parks also took to Instagram to post a sweet photo and heartfelt caption for her mother, writing, “To the world you are a #mother, but to your #family, you are the #world #HappyMothersDay to all the mothers and #grandmothers who make #motherhood look magical but turning frowns upside down by simply existing.”

5. Phaedra Parks Lives In Atlanta With Her Kids

According to a December 2019 article in The Daily Mail, Parks lives in an affluent suburb of Atlanta, Georgia called Buckhead. Her home has six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and nearly 10,000 square feet. Parks loves to decorate her home, especially during Christmastime.

Parks was born and raised in Athens, Georgia, according to her IMBD. She also went to college in-state, earning a Bachelor of Arts with honors from Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia.

