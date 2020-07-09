Elyse Slaine Slams Ramona Singer’s Daughter Avery as ‘Disrespectful’

It looks like Real Housewives of New York friend Elyse Slaine isn’t only feuding with Ramona Singer–she’s getting into it with Singer’s daughter Avery, too.

During the July 2, 2020, episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Avery Singer made a cameo during Ramona Singer’s self-recorded interview. While Ramona Singer was talking about Slaine on camera, Avery Singer came in and said, “Mom, stop wasting your energy talking about Elyse, I hear you tell all your friends. You can’t get enough of it. It’s like annoying,” according to The Blast.

In response to Singer’s cameo, Slaine responded to a fan on Twitter who wondered whether or not Singer was throwing shade at Slaine, or just simply defending her mom. Slaine wrote in the July 3, 2020, Tweet, “That’s what I was trying to figure out as well. I always liked Avery, and pushed my husband to be hands-on to mentor her, and to use his connections to get her the job she wanted. I wish her well.”

When another fan replied to Slaine and wrote that they thought Singer was just standing up for her mother, Slaine responded, “I hope so. But no one seems to think that. The consensus is that she was being disrespectful. I hope you are right, and everyone else is wrong. I still think of Avery as the little girl who use to do sleepovers with my daughter.”

Slaine also took the story to a July 2, 2020, Instagram Live on Leah McSweeney’s page. On the Live, Slaine revealed, “I have to say, I’m completely super disappointed. I’ve known Avery since she was a little girl, and my whole family has treated Ramona and Avery like family, in fact. You know, my husband coached her during job interviews and did mock interviews with her. He mentored her and then made the phone call to his friend to…that’s the reason why Avery got this job, where she is now. I’m definitely upset about it, I don’t know why Avery would react that way.”

Slaine also added on the Live that Singer never thanked her husband, Reinhold Gebert, for helping her to get the job.

Slaine and Ramona Singer Are Still Feuding

In a June 2020 exclusive interview with Heavy, Slaine shared that she and Singer are still not getting along.

“Ramona and I did have a falling out midseason,” Slaine shared in a June 2020 interview with Heavy, “We have not spoken. We have mutual friends who are trying to get the two of us to sit down and have a talk. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of that happening because we are in the same friend group, and we did have a nice friendship before our falling out. I honestly don’t know what the falling out was about. I guess she had second thoughts about having me on the show but I never understood what the issue was because I felt like I consistently had her back on the show, so I don’t know why she started having second thoughts about it.”

In May 2020, Singer spoke negatively about Slaine in an interview with People Now, saying that Slaine “doesn’t bring anything to the mix,” and that she “doesn’t fit in” with the rest of the cast.

On July 1, 2020, Slaine took to Twitter and posted this graphic from Disney’s Snow White, writing, “When your so called “friend” invites you on #RHONY”

The Other Ladies Are Not Getting Along With Singer

According to screenshots posted by Reality Blurb, fellow RHONY member Dorinda Medley took to Instagram stories to call out Singer. In the recent stories, Medley wrote, “Terrible to me, terrible to your ‘dear’ friend @ElyseSlaine doesn’t care about @SonjatMorgan awful to @leahmob betrayed @CountessLuann.”

Medley finished off the post by adding, “Guess [you’re] down to 75 of your ‘best friends’ girlfriends @ramonasinger 🤦😂”

Singer also received shade from former co-star Jill Zarin, who made an appearance on the July 2, 2020 episode of Real Housewives of New York. In an Instagram Live posted to her Instagram page after the show, Zarin claimed that Singer needed to “desperately stay on the show because she can’t make money without it.”

Zarin also claimed that her friend saw Singer out and about at an underground restaurant in Florida during the coronavirus pandemic.

“About the third, fourth week of quarantine in Boca, a friend of mine, who shouldn’t have been there either, by the way, went to a ‘speakeasy,’ a restaurant that shouldn’t have been open, because they were all closed by the city. There was a restaurant open in East Boca, right where Ramona was living, and Ramona was there…They saw her there, at the bar, no Avery, no mask, hitting on guys all over them, like disgusting. Then the next day, she’s posting, like, the happy family with Mario.”

The Real Housewives of New York premieres with a new episode on July 9, 2020, at 9/8c.

