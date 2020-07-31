Ramona Singer Claims RHONY Costar Is Bipolar

During the July 30, 2020, episode of The Real Housewives of New York, star Ramona Singer claimed that her costar, Leah McSweeney, is bipolar.

In the scene, she reveals that her girlfriends had told her that McSweeney is bipolar. On the episode, McSweeney revealed that she is not currently on medicine for it. Singer said that the women found out on the internet. Singer said that it is dangerous for people to mix bipolar medicine and alcohol, insinuating that that is why McSweeney has gotten so drunk in the past. Singer explained that she was angry at McSweeney because she threw tiki torches at her home in Southampton, acted crazy during their cast trip to Newport, Rhode Island, and was out of control during her birthday party, which was aired last week.

McSweeney Has Opened Up About Her Mental Health Before

In a blog post from 2016, McSweeney opened up about having Bipolar II. She wrote about hypomania and her experience with medicine. “I call it a love affair because it’s a complex relationship I have with my so-called ‘mental illness,'” McSweeney wrote, “The medication he put me on that day I turned 30 was bad. Very bad. I thought things couldn’t get much worse, but they did. I became a zombie. The exhaustion — holy f***. I couldn’t keep my eyes open. If I mustered up the energy to actually take a shower in the morning, I would pass right back out afterwards. I was blank. The ability to feel anything was gone. But the worse part was most definitely the exhaustion. I can’t even find the words to describe it. Kier’s dad had to pick up a lot of slack during those months. And he did so with grace and respect for me and what I was going through. The guilt of not being able to function as a mom was the only feeling I could feel during this time. It killed me. The brand suffered immensely. I couldn’t go into the office. Obviously being creative was foreign at this point. I found myself sitting on the bathroom floor burning my arm with a cigarette. Who the f*** am I? I never did that type of self-harm shit. Ever. Not my thing.”

McSweeney also wrote, “For a long time I felt sorry for myself that I had to deal with this. It takes up a lot of time. Self-introspection, meditation, doctor appointments, adjusting to meds, getting off meds, AA meetings, etc. It’s a full-time job keeping myself mentally healthy. On top of that and being a mom and business owner, sometimes it can get overwhelming. However when I look back at my life, and when I look back at the last 12 years of MTTM, I see that a lot of my fearlessness with owning the brand and taking creative and professional risks probably has a lot to do with my episodes of hypomania. My best ideas and concepts came to me during these moments of my brain working in overdrive. My entrepreneurial spirit and my Bipolar II disorder are intertwined for certain.”

Singer Wanted McSweeney To Leave Her Birthday Party

Singer wanted the cameras to stop filming at her birthday party during Season 12 because McSweeney was grinding on her fellow castmates and she felt that it was embarrassing. Singer was also upset that Morgan was stomping and breaking party decorations. During the episode, Singer threatened to quit the show but didn’t actually end up quitting. According to Cheat Sheet, when Singer addressed the cameras, she was “breaking the fourth wall,” which lets viewers know that she is acknowledging that she is being filmed for TV. All will be revealed in the July 23, 2020 episode.

During the episode, costar Leah McSweeney is seen grinding on Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley, when Singer gets upset. Singer yells, “Get the f***ing producers here! Shut it down!”

In response, McSweeney yells back, “You’re being psychotic!” The scene then cuts to Sonja Morgan stomping and breaking a party decoration while Singer yells in the background, “Cameras down, we’re done, we’re done, we’re done!”

