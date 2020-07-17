Ramona Singer Claps Back At Leah McSweeney & Elyse Slaine Amid Viral Video Drama

It looks like Real Housewives of New York Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney are feuding once again.

In a video posted to Twitter on July 15, 2020, a user showed off the Cameo she had bought from RHONY friend Elyse Slaine. Cameo is a platform that allows people to buy short, custom videos from celebrities or internet personalities. In the video, Slaine greets the viewer who bought the Cameo, but at the end, McSweeney pops in with an important piece of gossip. In the video, Slaine says, “You want a little tea on Ramona? Wait til you hear why she says that she can’t meet a man, listen to what she says. I have a friend who wants to give you a little tea on why Ramona can’t meet a man.”

McSweeney then pops in the video and says, “She s*** during sex.”

The video went viral after this user shared it on social media, causing Singer to reply back on her Instagram page. According to TooFab, Singer wrote on Instagram, “There is absolutely no truth to this. These girls are blatantly lying to create fake news in order to try and gain their own fame. It is very sad, immature and quite frankly mean girl behavior. They both have daughters and [Elyse’s daughter] Nicole Slaine is a family friend. What example are they teaching and sending them … that bullying is acceptable.”

Bought a cameo for the gals I watch #RHONY with & it’s too good not to share… pic.twitter.com/US1ViVPuYE — Heather Foley (@HotelFoxtrot) July 15, 2020

McSweeney Claimed That Singer Tried To Get Her Fired

During a June 30, 2020, episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, McSweeney claimed that Singer tried to get her fired after their cast trip to Newport, Rhode Island. “Ramona tried to get me kicked off the entire show that weekend,” McSweeney said on the podcast.

On the podcast, McSweeney also added that, “I can’t think of any other reason why I’d be held to such different standards than everybody else unless she just sees me as like, I mean, again, I’m the tattooed one. I’m the one with a smaller apartment. I’m the one that lives downtown with the graffiti. I don’t know. Maybe she just doesn’t — maybe she thinks she’s like above me or whatever. I’m not really sure, you know, but it all plays out in the second half the season. It only gets worse.”

McSweeney and Singer Have Feuded Before

Not only do McSweeney and Singer fight on the show, but they also fight often on social media. In an Instagram story posted on June 24, 2020, McSweeney slammed Singer for her behavior during the Coronavirus pandemic. Singer was quarantined in Florida with her daughter, but made her way back to New York on June 18, 2020, right as the cases in Florida began to spike.

In the video, McSweeney said through a face mask, “I am so disgusted by some of my castmates and their families who spent the entire f–king quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everybody how they’re living it up. Then, Florida, of course, the cases surge, they f–king come back to New York and are out like nothing, not quarantining, not taking this sh-t seriously, and basically laughing in all of our faces. F–k you guys. How f–ked up is it if you think you’re going to come back and reap the benefits of our hard work, and possibly spread f–king COVID. That is despicable and very déclassé.”

Slaine and McSweeney have also slammed Singer’s daughter, Avery Singer, in the past. In another Instagram live following the July 2, 2020 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, McSweeney and friend Elyse Slaine slammed Singer again, as Slaine shared that her husband helped Singer get a job, and that she was never thanked. On the Instagram live, Slaine said, “I have to say, I’m completely super disappointed. I’ve known Avery since she was a little girl, and my whole family has treated Ramona and Avery like family, in fact. You know, my husband coached her during job interviews and did mock interviews with her. He mentored her and then made the phone call to his friend to…that’s the reason why Avery got this job, where she is now. I’m definitely upset about it, I don’t know why Avery would react that way.”

Leah McSweeney Instagram Live on July 2, 2020 pic.twitter.com/nDCSKYOWxN — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) July 3, 2020

