Luann de Lesseps Slams Ramona Singer In New Interview

In a July 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps slammed her costar, Ramona Singer, saying that she “needs a little slap on the wrist” sometimes.

In the exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Lesseps said of Singer, “She has her moments, and I think that sometimes she is not thinking about other people and you know, and she’s self-centered. And she’ll say that! I mean, she says it all the time, you know, ‘It’s all about me.’ What about, ‘Forget about you? It’s about me!’ So, I mean, there’s no secret there.”

Lesseps continued, “Ramona loves to play mother hen. So I think Ramona is into mothering Leah a little bit. And at the same time, judges her more like she would judge her own daughter on her behavior. She doesn’t give Leah a pass. … With Leah though, she’s very judgmental. So I feel like she’s harder on Leah and then she has on everybody else.”

Lesseps also added that she wasn’t surprised when Singer butted heads with fellow costars Elyse Slaine and Dorinda Medley during the episode on July 9, 2020.

Ramona Singer Has Come Under Fire Lately From Fellow Castmates

Lately, it seems like Singer just can’t catch a break from her fellow castmates. Singer has come under fire for traveling during the coronavirus pandemic, among other things. On July 4, 2020, Dorinda Medley took to Twitter to call out Singer, claiming that Singer attended the same party in The Hamptons, New York, as Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., who tested positive the coronavirus shortly after attending. The tweet read, “Anyone that attended Joe Farrell’s packed Hamptons party last week should get tested ASAP including @ramonasinger. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Top Fund-Raising Official for Trump Campaign, Tests Positive for Coronavirus”

Leah Mcsweeney has also called Singer out on her behavior during the pandemic in a June 24, 2020, Instagram story, after Singer landed back in New York on June 18, 2020, from Florida. In the video, McSweeney said through a face mask, “I am so disgusted by some o my castmates and their families who spent the entire f–king quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everybody how they’re living it up. Then, Florida, of course, the cases surge, they f–king come back to New York and are out like nothing, not quarantining, not taking this sh-t seriously, and basically laughing in all of our faces. F–k you guys. How f–ked up is it if you think you’re going to come back and reap the benefits of our hard work, and possibly spread f–king COVID. That is despicable and very déclassé.”

Former Real Housewives are also joining in on the fun, like Jill Zarin, who claimed during a July, 2, 2020, Instagram Live that her friend saw Singer breaking quarantine at an underground restaurant in Florida. On the live, Zarin said, “About the third, fourth week of quarantine in Boca, a friend of mine, who shouldn’t have been there either, by the way, went to a ‘speakeasy,’ a restaurant that shouldn’t have been open, because they were all closed by the city. There was a restaurant open in East Boca, right where Ramona was living, and Ramona was there…They saw her there, at the bar, no Avery, no mask, hitting on guys all over them, like disgusting. Then the next day, she’s posting, like, the happy family with Mario.”

Anyone that attended Joe Farrell’s packed Hamptons party last week should get tested ASAP including @ramonasinger. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Top Fund-Raising Official for Trump Campaign, Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/zh5Bmf1fzT — Dorinda Medley (@DorindaMedley) July 4, 2020

Ex-Friend Elyse Slaine Also Slammed Singer Recently

Singer’s ex-friend Elyse Slaine also slammed Singer recently, in a Cameo that went viral on the internet. Cameo is a platform that allows people to buy short, custom videos from celebrities or internet personalities. In the video posted to Twitter on July 15, 2020, Slaine greets the viewer who bought the Cameo, but during the end, McSweeney pops in with an important piece of gossip. In the video, Slaine says, “You want a little tea on Ramona? Wait til you hear why she says that she can’t meet a man, listen to what she says. I have a friend who wants to give you a little tea on why Ramona can’t meet a man.”

McSweeney then pops in the video and says, “She s*** during sex.”

Singer has refuted the claims, according to TooFab, Singer wrote on Instagram, “There is absolutely no truth to this. These girls are blatantly lying to create fake news in order to try and gain their own fame. It is very sad, immature and quite frankly mean girl behavior. They both have daughters and [Elyse’s daughter] Nicole Slaine is a family friend. What example are they teaching and sending them … that bullying is acceptable.”

Bought a cameo for the gals I watch #RHONY with & it’s too good not to share… pic.twitter.com/US1ViVPuYE — Heather Foley (@HotelFoxtrot) July 15, 2020

