Why Ramona Singer Wanted Producers to Stop Filming & Leave Her Party

In a recent sneak preview posted by Bravo for the July 23, 2020, episode of The Real Housewives of New York, star Ramona Singer has a full-fledged meltdown at her 63rd birthday party. In the preview, costar Leah McSweeney is seen grinding on Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley, when Singer gets upset. Singer yells, “Get the f***ing producers here! Shut it down!”

In response, McSweeney yells back, “You’re being psychotic!” The scene then cuts to Sonja Morgan stomping and breaking a party decoration while Singer yells in the background, “Cameras down, we’re done, we’re done, we’re done!”

Although it is unclear why Singer wanted the cameras to stop filming, it may be due to the ongoing feud she has been having with McSweeney. It may also have been because the ladies were getting out of control, as we see with Morgan stomping on the party decorations. According to Cheat Sheet, when Singer addressed the cameras, she was “breaking the fourth wall,” which lets viewers know that she is acknowledging that she is being filmed for TV. All will be revealed in the July 23, 2020 episode.

McSweeney and Singer Have Been At Odds

During the entire season, McSweeney and Singer have been at odds both on and off camera. Most recently, McSweeney and friend Elyse Slaine. slammed Singer with rumors that she defecates during sex. In a video posted to Twitter on July 15, 2020, a user showed off the Cameo she had bought from Slaine. Cameo is a platform that allows people to buy short, custom made videos from celebrities or internet personalities. In the video, Slaine greets the viewer who bought the Cameo, but at the end, McSweeney pops in with an important piece of gossip. In the video, Slaine says, “You want a little tea on Ramona? Wait til you hear why she says that she can’t meet a man, listen to what she says. I have a friend who wants to give you a little tea on why Ramona can’t meet a man.” McSweeney then pops in the video and says, “She s*** during sex.”

McSweeney and Singer have also fought about the coronavirus, as McSweeney called Singer out for her behavior in an Instagram live on June 24, 2020. McSweeney has also feuded with Singer’s daughter, Avery Singer, telling her to “sit down sweetie” in a series of Instagram stories posted after the cast’s explosive trip to Newport, Rhode Island.

Bought a cameo for the gals I watch #RHONY with & it’s too good not to share… pic.twitter.com/US1ViVPuYE — Heather Foley (@HotelFoxtrot) July 15, 2020

Singer’s Birthday Party Caused A Lot Of Drama On The Show

Singer’s birthday party caused a lot of drama on the show before it even happened. During the season, Singer brings Medley and Morgan along to visit her party planner Larry Scott, who then asked them to take a photo for PR at the end. This made Medley mad, and according to Cheat Sheet, in her confessional, Medley says, “I feel like I’ve been kidnapped! Like what are we doing here? How did this happen and we’re in some warehouse five billion miles away from our house on a Wednesday afternoon being ignored overdosing on sugar!” Medley also added, “It’s always the Ramona show. For God’s sake, I barely celebrate Jesus Christ himself that much.”

The birthday party also created drama because Morgan wanted to throw the event together since their birthdays are close in date. However, Singer shot this idea down and went along with having her own party, which was thrown on November 19, 2020, according to Bravo.

