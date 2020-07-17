Rapper Logic Retiring to Spend Time With Son, Announces New Album

Rapper Logic made the surprise announcement on July 16 that he is retiring after a final new album, which is coming out on July 24.

The rapper made the announcement on his Twitter page. “Officially announcing my retirement with the release of ‘No Pressure’ executive produced by No I.D. July 24th…” he wrote. “It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.”

Here’s the tweet:

Officially announcing my retirement with the release of “No Pressure” executive produced by No I.D. July 24th… It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father. Art by @SamSpratt pic.twitter.com/stgSU6dMBt — Bobby No Pressure (@Logic301) July 16, 2020

More than 145,000 people had liked it in just four hours. Logic’s real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II. According to Complex, No Pressure is “the sequel to his 2014 debut Under Pressure.” Fans know him well for Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. They’d been expecting No Pressure for a while because he mentioned it on Reddit earlier in the year, according to Complex.

Here’s what you need to know:

Logic Announced Last Year That His Wife Was Expecting Their First Child, a Son Named Bobby

Logic and his girlfriend Brittney Noel get their marriage license https://t.co/10F534begi pic.twitter.com/k4wSC4lIqT — Rap-Up (@RapUp) August 1, 2019

It’s been a year of big changes for Logic. According to NME, Logic and wife Brittney Noell “announced they were expecting their first child, a son, back in August last year.” He was 29 years old at that time.

He made the big announcement in a freestyle video, rapping, “And I’m having a little baby. Surprise! It’s a little baby boy. (expletive) TMZ, they can’t get the scoop on that (expletive),” according to USA Today.

In April 2020, Logic explained on social media why he had vanished from the Internet for about a month.

“Breaking my social media rule for a second to tell you guys I love you so much and just been in such a creative zone working on everything to come,” he wrote. “You know me, I’m five projects and two movies ahead at all times lol. I hope you’re all being safe during this pandemic. Know that my heart is with you. I love you all and am excited for no pressure. Bars on bars on bars.”

He also wrote that “this new perspective of life has been amazing. Mainly spending time with family and little bobby and just cooking up…little bobby boy is so cute and the most adorable little man in da worlds!”

Before that, he was married to wife Jessica Andrea.

“After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are much better as friends. As entertainers, we have made every aspect of our lives public, yet we would appreciate your respect and privacy on this issue,” the rapper wrote on Twitter in 2018.

In 2019, TMZ reported that Logic and Noell had taken out a marriage license. TMZ described Noell as a model with a clothing line.

People Responded With Well Wishes, Sadness & Negativity, in Some Cases

THIS MF CRYING OVER LOGIC RETIRING pic.twitter.com/8WLeyo4043 — nate 𖨆︎ (@baIIsax) July 17, 2020

Fans took to social media to give their reaction to the big news. They also offered memes and GIFs. Some people were upset but others were pleased. “Sad day, but I respect your decision bro.. Whatever makes you happy,” wrote one fan. “Ur a legend bro,” wrote another.

“I haven’t ever met you in my life but every album and mixtape makes me feel like you’ve mentored me and taught more about the man I am today and how I will continue to grow as a person in every aspect of my life. I’m content with the fact that I may never meet you,” another fan offered.

how i’m going to bed tonight, knowing that logic is retiring pic.twitter.com/1k0UFpKDht — kAyLa (@kaylaaawilson) July 17, 2020

Another fan chimed in, “Sad to hear you’re retiring man but massive respect to you thank you for all the memories and all the projects. I’ll never forget that time I met you in Manchester for your first uk tour for Under Pressure. Thank you for everything. Peace Love and Positivity. Rattpack forever!”

Me finding out Logic is retiring: pic.twitter.com/daVD61T6aj — Chase B (@chasewaves_) July 17, 2020

“Since logic is retiring, I’m getting ready for #NoPressure with a binge of everything he’s ever put out leading to No Pressure, I can’t wait,” another fan wrote.

Just heard Logic is retiring. pic.twitter.com/3I0ZGauj3p — Halobeast10 (@Halobeast98) July 16, 2020

Here are some of the other fan reactions on social media:

Logic is retiring? Sheesh. I love his second album “The Incredible True Story” it’s an all-timer for me……everything else can go. — 🏁 (@RockSteadyBee_) July 17, 2020

Logic retiring is crazy to me, but man called it on his own time. I’ll still never understand the hate he gets, like how do ppl warrant that shit lol — Jordan Jay (@jordannjay23) July 17, 2020

So sad Logic is retiring 💔 he was such a hard worker. Mad respect for him. — LUXSYNTH (@luxsynth) July 17, 2020

the best thing 2 come out of 2020 is logic retiring — parkour whore (@ms_vondutch) July 17, 2020

theres no way logic is retiring 😭 — Tacticz (@tacticzfn) July 17, 2020

Logic is retiring and honestly…. this shit hurts worse than a break up wtf😭😭😭 — George (@frosh_george_) July 17, 2020

