Which Real Housewives Stars Are On Cameo

With so many viewers and fans watching The Real Housewives franchises, people may feel like they know them inside and out, but many of The Housewives are taking that to the next level.

In the past few months, many members from various Real Housewives franchises have been added to a website called Cameo, which allows users to buy short, custom-made video clips from various celebrities and media personalities. Cameo features many of the current Real Housewives members, including Teresa Giudice, Sonja Morgan, Gizelle Bryant, Dorinda Medley, Garcelle Beauvais, and more. Other Housewives that are on the platform include Leah McSweeney, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Karen Huger, and Cynthia Bailey. All users have to do is pay through the website, and they can ask The Housewives for anything. Cameo users have used the platform for birthday wishes, anniversaries, weddings, and even graduations.

Many Former Housewives and Housewives Characters Are On Cameo

There are many other former members of The Real Housewives franchises, as well as others that people probably haven’t seen on television in years…remember Kim D. from The Real Housewives of New Jersey? Well, she’s on there!

Other former Housewives who are selling their messages on Cameo include Jill Zarin, Caroline Manzo, Phaedra Parks, Eileen Davidson, and Kelly Bensimon. A lot of the kids of the Housewives are also joining in on the fun, like Gia Giudice, Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter, Ashlee Malleo, and Frank Catania. You can also find some of the Housewives husbands on the platform as well, such as Joe Gorga, Joe Giudice, and Frank Catania. Oh, and want some more tea from last season’s “Lucy Lucy Apple Juice” debacle on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? John Blizzard is also available to book on the platform.

Cameo Recently Caused A Feud Between Some Members of The Real Housewives of New York

Recently, spilling the tea on Cameo got some members of The Real Housewives of New York in trouble. In a video posted to Twitter on July 15, 2020, a user showed off the Cameo she had bought from RHONY friend Elyse Slaine. In the video, Slaine greets the viewer who bought the Cameo, but at the end, McSweeney pops in with an important piece of gossip. In the video, Slaine says, “You want a little tea on Ramona? Wait til you hear why she says that she can’t meet a man, listen to what she says. I have a friend who wants to give you a little tea on why Ramona can’t meet a man.”

McSweeney then pops in the video and says, “She s*** during sex.”

The video went viral after this user shared it on social media, causing Singer to reply back on her Instagram page. According to TooFab, Singer wrote on Instagram, “There is absolutely no truth to this. These girls are blatantly lying to create fake news in order to try and gain their own fame. It is very sad, immature and quite frankly mean girl behavior. They both have daughters and [Elyse’s daughter] Nicole Slaine is a family friend. What example are they teaching and sending them … that bullying is acceptable.”

Bought a cameo for the gals I watch #RHONY with & it’s too good not to share… pic.twitter.com/US1ViVPuYE — Heather Foley (@HotelFoxtrot) July 15, 2020

READ NEXT: Why Ramona Singer Wanted Producers to Stop Filming & Leave Her Party