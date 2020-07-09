Reality Star Cancels Engagement & Wedding to Fiance: Find Out Why

Todd Chrisley and his rambunctious family return to the USA Network Thursday, July 9 with the eighth season of their reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best. This year, one of the main storylines of the season is that Chrisley’s daughter Savannah has put the brakes on her nuptials. Ahead of the season premiere, here’s what you need to know about why Savannah hit pause on her wedding to Nic Kerdiles.

Savannah and Nic Want to Be Better For Each Other

In an episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast back in June, Chrisley told fans that she and Kerdiles decided to postpone their wedding even before the COVID-19 pandemic was forcing a lot of events like that to be canceled.

“We both realized that things moved way too fast … I just knew we had to work on things on a different level,” she said on the podcast.

In the trailer for Chrisley Knows Best season eight, Savannah can be heard telling her father that both the wedding and engagement are off. In an interview with People ahead of the show’s return, Chrisley said that she and Kerdiles are just “trying to find [their] place in this world.”

“We’re working on ourselves in order to be better for each other. I like to say our relationship is unique and we’re kind of marching to our own beat,” said Chrisley, adding that they “rushed into things way too fast” and they just want to make sure they’re “both in a healthy place.”

“There’s no rush for a wedding. You don’t need a wedding or a marriage to define a relationship. Obviously, I do want a wedding and when that time comes it’s going to be super amazing and exciting. But Nic and I are focusing on being the best for ourselves and each other,” she said.

Savannah and Nic Met On Instagram in 2017

The happy couple met over Instagram in November 2017, according to People, but they didn’t go public until early 2018 when Chrisley made things ‘Gram official with a birthday post for Nic.

“I do wanna take a second to say…It’s kinda crazy how God works! After spending months of focusing on ME…you came along. Thank you for always putting a smile on my face even when we’re thousands of miles away from each other! Thank you for respecting me the way that all men should respect women…and above all else…thank you for your selfless, patient, kind, and loving heart!! You’re a good one!” Chrisley wrote at the time.

The relationship with Kerdiles, a minor league hockey player, came just a few months after Chrisley broke things off with her previous boyfriend Luke Kennard, an NBA player. She told E! Online when she and Kennard broke up that she “dodged a bullet” on that one.

“You live and you learn. I’ve learned a lot of things that I don’t want and that’s what relationships are for. You date people to figure out what you want and don’t want. Thankfully, I dodged a bullet on the last one!”

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network.

