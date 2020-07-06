Rebel Sixx Dead: Trinidadian Dancehall Star Killed at 26

Rebel Sixx aka Kyle Roberts was shot dead in his native Trinidad in the early hours of July 6. He was 26 years old. George was known for his songs “Rifle War” and “Fully Dunce.”

The Fader’s senior editor Lawrence Burney confirmed Roberts’s death in a tweet that read, “RIP to one of Trinidad’s best, Rebel 6ixx 😞 this dude was special.” Roberts’ friend, Selecta Kylett posted on Facebook, “Kyle F*****g George Bai ….. It have no artist in the world could be determine like you bro … From groundwork to social media to studio a Ghetto Prophet from god.”

Roberts was a member of the dancehall collective 6ix.

Police Found 17 Shell Casings at the Scene of Roberts’ Shooting

Rebel Sixx – Parliament (prod. NobleTouch)New Music by The Honorable 6ixx. Rebel – Parliament written by: @rebel_sixx_ performed by: @rebel_sixx_ produced by: @nobletouchtt mix & mastered: @nobletouchtt Apple: https://music.apple.com/tt/album/parliament-single/1501886407 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rebel_sixx_/ https://www.instagram.com/nobletouchtt/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/rebel6ixx LIKE & SUBSCRIBE ! 2020-03-06T03:18:21Z

Loop Trinidad & Tobago reports that a woman told police she was outside her home when she heard “several” loud noises coming from inside the house. At that point, the woman hid in a bathroom. Upon entering the home, the woman said that she saw Roberts suffering from gunshots while lying on the couch. Roberts was rushed to Arima Health Facility where he was pronounced dead around 12:35 a.m. Roberts lived in a home in the town of Arouca.

The website added that Roberts was playing his PlayStation at the time when the assailants entered the home. The front door of the house was open. The Loop report says that police belive the shooting may be “gang-related.” Trinidad & Tobago Alert posted on Facebook saying that Roberts was “shot multiple times.”

Trinidad & Tobago Newsday reports that investigators found 17 spent shells on the floor around Roberts’ body. The suspects have so far been identified as two gunmen dressed in black.

Roberts’ Last Instagram Post Showed a Woman Surrounded by Loveheart & Engagement Ring Emojis

Tafari Ft. Rebel – Fully SixxYou can purchase this track on iTunes:http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1455373648?ls=1&app=itunes Ming Dynasty Entertainment:https://instagram.com/mingdynastyentertainment?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=1ij912p7bd3eu Tafari:https://instagram.com/tafari_._?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=womkxw3vpk8d Rebel:https://instagram.com/rebel_sixx_?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=qe088pr30r8t Lando Records:https://instagram.com/lando_record?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=1eiiuwf6srsps Outta Nothing Production:https://instagram.com/outtanothingproduction?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=1pjnb9eiernq Para Music Trinidad and Tobago:https://instagram.com/paramusictt?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=1o7foegjr6c6z Nobel Touch:https://instagram.com/nobletouchtt?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=ftb08s30dryl #fullysixx #hooliganriddim 2019-03-08T20:10:21Z

According to his Facebook page, Roberts was originally from the Trinidad capital of Port of Spain. He attended East Mucurapo Secondary School. An online bio from April 2019 says that Roberts was from St. Paul, Trinidad. That bio says that Roberts cited dancehall legend Squash aka Andrea Whittaker as his “mentor.”

The last post on Roberts’ Instagram story was a photo of a woman. The photo was decorated with love hearts and engagement rings.

Roberts Death Comes 3 Weeks After His Labelmate K-Lion Died in Miami, Florida

Rebel Sixx – Dem Know (Official Video)Official Video for Dem Know by Trinidadian Dancehall Artist Rebel Sixx. Written by: @real_rebel_sixx Beat by: @47ondabeat @khai.alcantara Produced by: @real_rebel_sixx Mixed by: @nobletouchtt Mastered by: @nobletouchtt Video by: @pixelsreflected Check out the Shock Value EP YouTube Playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuJqkuCCPo6NiVFc0w21-_iU2TteEuZDE Subscribe and don't miss another Rebel Sixx video: http://www.youtube.com/c/RebelSixxMusik?sub_confirmation=1 Follow Rebel Sixx: https://www.instagram.com/rebel_sixx_/ https://twitter.com/rebel6ixx #RebelSixx #EyeOfHorusRiddim #Trinidad 2020-07-04T18:20:05Z

Roberts’ death comes three weeks after the death of fellow Trinidadian dancehall star K Lion aka Kwinton Thomas. Buzz Caribbean reports that Thomas died in Miami, Florida, due to a heart attack. Thomas was also 26. Roberts paid tribute to Thomas in a series of tweets around the time of his death. Roberts tweeted, “Love Ya Boy Lion Boy Broken.” In a follow-up tweet, Roberts tweeted, “Doh take ppl for granted they card cud get pull next.” Roberts and Thomas were both managed by El Faltino Entertainment.

Roberts later said that he “lost three brothers this year.” On his 2020 song, “Candle,” Roberts paid tribute to another deceased dancehall star, Kyng Malandro. Roberts sang, “This kind of pain can’t go away, rest up Kyng Malandro.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School