Reese Witherspoon Is ‘Bursting With Joy’ After Emmys Snub

Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon seemed unbothered by her Emmy snub based on her social media activity. The Little Fires Everywhere star didn’t receive a nomination, but she congratulated her colleagues.

“Wow what an incredible honor! 3 of our @hellosunshine productions are nominated for a total of 18 Emmys… I’m so proud of our team who works tirelessly behind the scenes to bring these stories to life! BRAVO to the cast & crews,” she tweeted.

Witherspoon founded Hello Sunshine, a media company that aims to change the narrative for women. “Hello Sunshine is a media company that puts women at the center of every story we create, celebrate and discover,” the company’s website says. “We tell stories we love–from big to small, funny to complex–all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward.”

Witherspoon started the company in 2016 to focus on women’s stories. “Women have been silenced from a lot of the traditional storytelling process,” CEO Sarah Harden told CNBC in 2018. “We saw this connection between authentic, beautiful stories that show up on a screen where someone is going to take the time and say, ‘Wow that story, it feels like they understand me, that this was made for me, it reflects my experience.’”

As Witherspoon noted in her tweet, three of the productions by Hello Sunshine were nominated. They include The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere and Big Little Lies. In one of her Instagram Stories, the star said she was “bursting with joy” after the three shows received 18 nominations.”I wish I could hug you all,” she said about the “incredible” cast and crew members she worked with.

“I wish I could hug you all,” she continued. “Congratulations to everyone who put in the outstanding work this year.” She tagged fellow celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carrell, Kerry Washington, Billy Crudup, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern.

Witherspoon Celebrates Behind The Scenes Worker and the Late Lynn Shelton

Our beloved Lynn Shelton. A beautiful way to honor her spirit and inspiring work ❤️❤️ https://t.co/nwNDuNbX4I — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) July 28, 2020

In her next posts, she congratulated the behind the scene workers. “There are so many magi makers who work behind the scenes to bring these shows to life. The hair and makeup teams, costume designers, music teams, producers and directors,” she wrote. “It was such a privilege to work with you all this year!” Witherspoon then went on to tag over a dozen behind the scene workers.

Director Lynn Shelton, who died of an unidentified blood disorder May, was nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special for directing “Find A Way” for Little Fires Everywhere. “Our beloved Lynn Shelton. A beautiful way to honor her spirit and inspiring work,” Witherspoon wrote, sharing a tweet from her production company. “Her legacy as a champion for female filmmakers will live on,” Hello Sunshine tweeted, adding they were “honored” by the nomination.

In her latest message, Witherspoon praised actresses like Dern, Streep, Washington, Aniston, Octavia Spencer and Zendaya for their nominations. “So happy to see the hard work of so many being recognized!! Beyond proud,” she said.

Zendaya Receives Her First Emmy Nomination

Euphoria actress Zendaya said she was speechless after receiving her nomination.

“I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family,” she wrote. “I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there who’s watched and given our show life.”

Witherspoon shared Zendaya’s tweets and added, “Loved this show. So well deserved!”

