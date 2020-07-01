Rena Kiser & Lee Sutton Update on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Today?

Rena Kiser and Lee Sutton starred on the sixth season of My 600-lb Life, and then again on a followup Where Are They Now? episode in 2019, where they gave fans an update on their lives today. The reality stars first met at a bariatric rehabilitation center, although they left the clinic after their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship.

TLC is airing a re-run of Rena and Lee’s episode on July 1, so fans might be wondering where they are today and what they’ve been up to since their episode first aired. The description of their episode, titled “Rena and Lee’s Story,” reads, “After meeting and falling in love at a bariatric rehab center, Lee and Rena are battling health and anger issues while taking a desperate, second attempt at saving their relationship and their lives.”

Here’s what we know about the reality stars, their experiences with Dr. Now, and where they are today. (Warning: some spoilers on Rena and Lee’s story ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!):

Rena & Lee Lost Nearly Half of Their Original Weight During Their Time on the Show

Lee, 42, and Rena, 39, discuss how they first met in a weight loss clinic.

When Lee and Rena first appeared on the show, Lee weighed 714 pounds and Rena was 542 pounds. The reality stars decided to seek out the help of celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in order to shed some weight and regain control of their lives after leaving the rehab center, so they headed to Houston to start Dr. Now’s program.

Both Rena and Lee worked hard to stick to Dr. Now’s diet and as of their 2019 followup episode, they had both lost nearly half of their original weight. According to Distractify, Lee weighed 411 pounds and Rena was 278 when we last saw them, and judging by Rena’s Facebook page, they continued to focus on their health long after the cameras stopped rolling.

Although they worked hard to lose weight during their time on the show, Lee struggled with the diet more than Rena, and he often took his anger and frustration out on his longtime girlfriend, which put a deep strain on their relationship. On top of his frequent, angry outbursts, his father was also diagnosed with cancer, which put Rena’s skin surgery on hold. The reality stars definitely dealt with plenty of obstacles during their journey.

They Broke Up Briefly in 2019 After Rena Accused Lee of Cheating

Despite their tremendous success stories, the reality couple struggled with issues in their relationship due to Lee’s temper; they inevitably split up last year after Rena accused Lee of cheating on her in a now-deleted Facebook post.

“Wow once a cheater always a cheater, guess one day I will learn,” the Facebook post read, according to a screenshot Starcasm posted at the time. “Good riddens [sic] to excess baggage! Maybe I can finally be me now.”

The two were planning their wedding at the time of the split, which was just before their Where Are They Now? episode aired last summer. The breakup was sticky and public, and although Lee was spotted with another woman shortly after the split, he and Rena apparently reconciled their differences and got back together just a few short weeks later.

These days, it’s not clear if the two are still together; Lee’s Facebook page hasn’t been updated since June 2019, and although Rena’s profile still states that she’s in a relationship, she hasn’t posted any pictures of her and Lee together since last year. It’s unclear exactly what they’ve been up to since their last followup episode aired, but it looks like Rena has been able to keep off most of the weight she lost on the show, judging by her profile picture.

My 600 Lb Life airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. You can find more coverage and updates on the cast and subjects here.

